Geordie Shore

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Charlotte Crosby, Chloe Ferry, Marnie Simpson and the rest of the lasses can't resist a cheeky makeover.

Monday, October 2, 2017 - 15:21

What do the Geordie Shore girls all have in common, other than their love for going pure radge out on the toon?

The fact that they're all partial to a cheeky makeover from time to time, of course! Whether they're going for a hair-colour overhaul or swapping those midnight mortal kebabs for the gym, these girls know how to handle a transformation.

Check out the video to see why the Geordie Shore girls really should be considered for the next Transformers film...

We've seen Charlotte Crosby ditch that iconic brunette back-combed barnet from season one for silky blonde locks - oh then back to brunette, then back to blonde then to.. okay we can't keep up but that girl just loves to keep us guessing with her look.

Oh and did we mention self-confessed doner kebab lover Vicky Pattison, who ditched the takeways to become the ab-owning fitness godess we know and love today?

Yep, these girls love to shock us with a whole new image. At least one thing always stays the same, they look pure mint no matter what!

Howay ladies.

 

