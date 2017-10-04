Geordie Shore

Two Of Geordie Shore's Finest Had The Cheek To Post This Scandalous Snap, Can You Guess Who?

Geordie Shore, bums galore.

Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 10:53

Lord knows the Geordie Shore hot tub has welcomed more bare bums than we care to think about.

So when these two thong-lovers hopped in, it was just another day at the office for the infamous boozy jacuzzi. Still, it might come as a surprise that this pair of peachy behinds belong to none other than Nathan Henry and Chloe Ferry.

What do Geordie's love more than the hot tub? A makeover! Check out Charlotte Crosby, Marnie Simpson and all your fave Geordie Shore babe's incredible transformations over the years...

The bubble thrill-seekers gave fans an eyeful yesterday when they slipped into matching cossies and posed up a storm.

Nathan gifted his Instagram followers with the scandalous snap, along with the caption: "Happy Tuesday from me and Chloe and @chloegshore1..." along with, yep you guessed it, the peach emoji! Three of them in fact.

Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry and Chloe Ferry had the cheek to bare all. / Instagram/NathanGShore

We're just going to go ahead and assume the third peach belongs to whatever visionary genius was on hand to capture the iconic moment.

So we know what you're thinking, with two bums so equally peachy perfect, who's buttox is who's?

Allow us to put you out of your misery...

Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry is a vision in blue While Chloe Ferry is a goddess in pink. / Instagram/NathanGShore

So there you have it, Nathan is the master of the over-the-shoulder pose in blue, while Chloe is an hourglass goddess in pink.

You know what they say, Geordie Shore = bums galore. Okay no one actually says that, but the time is nigh.

Don't forget to catch Geordie Shore every Tuesday at 10pm only on MTV!

If you can handle more Geordie, get checking out all the best bits from last nights episode...

 

