Chloe Ferry And Holly Hagan Shut Down Geordie Shore Haters With Solid Facts About The 'Dream' Job

Obviously, Geordie Shore is the best damn show on telly, so we can't see why anyone would aim insults about it towards Holly Hagan and Chloe Ferry.

Still, the pair of them have just gone and expertly shut down anyone who thinks they give a shizz if the program isn't quite their cup of tea, and honestly, they made some solid points.

Hit play on the video to see Chloe Ferry absolutely go in on a fan who tried to body shame her...

It all started when Holly Hagan took to Twitter with an extremely hilarious comparison.

"Why do people think they’re insulting me when they say Geordie shore is sh*t 😂 it’s like saying to someone who works in Greggs that you don’t like pasties and expecting them to care 😅 ... I don’t even have MTV," she wrote.

Yeah, we're willing to let the whole not having MTV thing slide, lord knows Sky is expensive.

Chloe then jumped in with a RT, writing: "A don’t give a f*ck if people like it or not as long as I’m getting paid haha!"

And that she is, have you seen her new place?

"I know and I mean not to mention we have a right laugh and travel the world at the same time 😂," Holly wrote back.

It's literally the dream job, right?

Holly certainly thinks so, as she wrote: "I mean it sounds like the dream doesn’t it 😂," to someone who pointed out just how decent the gig sounds.

So there you have it guys, you might not like Geordie Shore, but that's not gonna stop these guys laughing all the way to the bank.

Plus who wouldn't wanna live in a mint pad with your best pals, go out on the toon and be flown around the world?

And that's just while they're filming, don't even get us started on all the Missy Empire freebies and complimentary teeth whitening kits.

They're sorted for life tbh.