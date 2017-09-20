Chloe Ferry Had The Best Reaction To Nathan Henry’s Erotic Antics On Geordie Shore

Nathan Henry might be having second thoughts about accepting Gaz Beadle's dare to go and have a "pokey bum w**k" in the Geordie Shore shag pad but he has a firm supporter in pal Chloe Ferry.

LET'S ALL GET CHECKING OUT THE MOMENT NATH HEADED TO THE SHAG PAD WITH, ERM, HIMSELF.

The scene that can only be described as one for the history books kicked off in last night's episode of the show, with Nath adopting the policy that no dare is ever too embarassing to take on.

So when Gaz encouraged him to go over to the bed and get personal with himself, Nathan literally had no qualms about following instruction. In hindsight, he reckons it might've gone a little bit too far.

"Okay massively regretting this next part, things went waaaaaaaay to far. #GeordieShore," Nath wrote on Twitter. But true friend Chlo leaped to his defense with the response to end all responses.

"It's not your fault! You can't help when your horny," she pointed out.

Funnily enough, Nath did have a feeling he'd wake up the next morning with regrets. After stumbling out the hottub with the rest of the gang, he made the incredible prophecy: "I am now known as the boy who f***ered himself in the shag pad."

Well. What a moment.

Brand new Geordie Shore continues, Tuesdays at 10pm on MTV! And you can now get watching all the best bits from last night's episode of the show...

