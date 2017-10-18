Fans Are Calling James Tindale’s Return To Geordie Shore The ‘Best Moment In The Show’s History’

Everyone knows the Geordie Shore cast go big when it comes to each others birthdays which is why it came as no surprise when the gang pulled out all the stops for Aaron Chalmers's big day.

And one person who made an unexpected entrance to the occasion was familiar face James Tindale, who quite literally popped out of a giant box in honour of his old pal finally hitting the big 3-0.

Let's all get checking out the moment James made his dramatic entrance during the party...

The whole thing went down after Gaz Beadle gifted Aaron a giant picture of the two of them together, which prompted Nathan Henry to say: "What the f*** Gary? You'll be asking Aaron to be your boyfriend next."

But nothing compared to the moment James popped out of a massive gift box as Aaron practically ran into his arms. "Out pops James," Aaron revealed. "I am so happy that kid's shown up for my birthday."

Fans were all over the iconic scene, taking to Twitter to declare it the single greatest moment in Geordie Shore history.

Miss not seeing @JamesGShore anymore in Geordie shore, will always be the best🙌🏼 — Em'McSorley (@emmamcsorley_tt) October 17, 2017

Double @mtvgeordieshore can't say no! Even better having @JamesGShore back on it! — Lauren Gibbins (@Lauren_Gibbins1) October 17, 2017

Soon as Sophie said "is that the comb over" I knew she ment the legend @JamesGShore #GeordieShore — ⚽️BowenBound⚽️ (@KDC_LegitHD) October 17, 2017

The return of @JamesGShore has to be the best moment in Geordie shore history!! So happy right now 🙈 — Natalie Chew (@Natalie_weasley) October 17, 2017

@JamesGShore what an entrance brilliant!! — toni rayner (@toniraynerhotma) October 18, 2017

"What an entrance, brilliant," one person wrote, as another announced: "The return of @JamesGShore has to be the best moment in Geordie shore history!! So happy right now [🙈]"

Too right. It was definitely a moment to remember.

Now let's all get checking out a bunch of the best moments from Episode 9 of Geordie Shore...