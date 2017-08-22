Farewell Lad! Geordie Shore’s Gaz Beadle Has ‘No Regrets’ As He Talks Leaving The Show After 15 Seasons And Preparing To Become A Dad – EXCLUSIVE

Sob! We’ve got some news that’s more sad than finding out your housemate ate your last chicken nugget, because ultimate lad Gaz Beadle has revealed that he’s waving goodbye to mortal parties and akka kick-offs and leaving Geordie Shore as he gets ready to become a dad with girlfriend Emma McVey.

We’re going to SERIOUSLY miss you, Gaz!

In an exclusive chat with MTV, our lad Gaz had a look back at his time on the Toon, from his most mint moments and what he’ll miss the least in the house to what the future holds for him.

WATCH GAZ TALK BELTA MOMENTS, REGRETS AND WHAT HE’LL MISS MOST ABOUT GEORDIE SHORE IN THIS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO:

OI OI, LAD!

First though, Gaz sat down to explain exactly why he’s decided to say goodbye to the Geordie gaff, telling MTV: “After 15 seasons of Geordie Shore, obviously I have decided to leave. I cannot be on Geordie Shore and be a dad at the same time.

"I’ve done Geordie Shore, I’ve done everything I could possibly imagine doing on Geordie Shore and now I’m just ready for that next chapter in my life and to be honest with you, I cannot wait.”

Speaking about how he’s changed since the very first time he stepped through the Geordie doors, Gaz explained that he’s come out of the whole experience as a man, and that he’s forever thankful for what he’s gained from the show: “I know it sounds cliché but I would say I honestly do believe I walked into Geordie Shore a boy and I’ve walked out a man and I’ve learnt so much about life in there.

“I was on the dole, I had nothing, I didn’t have a clue what I was doing, I didn’t have a clue what I’d signed up for. I’ve made some friends that I’ll never forget and I’ve made some good money, I’ve looked after my family. It’s crazy to think I got all that from Geordie Shore but I’ll always be so grateful for that.”

What a lad you’ve grown to be eh, Gaz?

Noting that his standout moments included walking into the house, welcoming BFF Aaron Chalmers into the family and all the belta nights out with his fellow radge-packets, Gaz also reflected on one of the lower moments of his journey.

He told us: “There was one point, we were in Cancun. None of the cast were talking to us. I had to get a taxi to the club separately to everyone else, I had my own little table with my own little drinks. Nobody was speaking to us, that was definitely a low.”

He added, though, that he has no regrets, explaining: “Obviously everyone’s got some kind of regrets. There’s things on there I probably shouldn’t have done but do you know what it is? I learnt from them and it’s made me who I am now so no I don’t regret anything.”

Gaz went on to highlight what he’ll miss most - and least - about Geordie Shore house life, telling us: “One thing I will miss about Geordie Shore is waking up in that boys' bedroom. It’s like being on a two month lads holiday. You look around – Scott (Timlin)’s there, Aaron (Chalmers) is there, Nathan (Henry)’s there. It’s like ‘what the HELL happened last night?’. And you all talk about it. Waking up and the boys not being there, I’ll hate that.

“Miss the least? The mess. Honestly, I don’t even think that kitchen is hygienic. It is so bad. You’ve got your milk and it’s off, or you go to get some bread and it’s mouldy. It’s just minging.”

Of course, Gaz couldn’t leave without sending a quick message to his infamous boss Anna - even if she did hand out some *pretty* akka jobs during his time working for her: “Anna, you are one person that I will never ever miss. Thank you, you’ve been an amazing boss but I quit.”

Looking forward, Gaz explained that he’s proper excited about taking on new challenges in his life, especially the challenge of being a dad, revealing: “I’m just buzzing to be a dad. I think I’ve done Geordie Shore for so long it wasn’t really a challenge anymore, my life just got repetitive, so becoming a dad is a whole different world for me but d’ya know what it is? I can’t wait for the challenge.”

He added another exciting event he’s looking forward to, admitting: “I haven’t had a birthday since I was 22 in real life, it’s always been in the Geordie Shore house so I can’t wait till this birthday, so I can do what I want, where I want, invite who I want. This is my first birthday not in the Geordie Shore house so I can’t wait.”

Thanking everyone he’s worked with on the show, Gaz sent a reet lovely message to the rest of the Geordie squad, telling them: “Keep doing what you’re doing, do what we’ve always done, smash them nights out, keep doing what we do best and that is partying.

“Do not worry if you’re new, everyone in there is sound, you might have some arguments but get through the arguments because there’s a lot more good times ahead. You dare let down the legacy that we started! I am handing over the baton to youse (sic).”

That's some proper mint advice for our new Geordie Shore 16 radgies, Love Island's Sam Gowland and party lass Stephanie Snowdon!

We cannae WAIT to see what the future holds for you Gaz, and we’re wishing you all the very best. WHY AYE, YE RADGIE!

