Geordie Shore

From Aaron Chalmers To Charlotte Crosby: The Geordie Shore Cast's Major Tattoo Regrets

From ball tats to awks ex-boyfriend tributes, the Geordie Shore gang have a few tattoo regrets.

Rachel Davies-Day
Friday, March 23, 2018 - 12:22

Everyone knows that getting a tattoo is something that you should put a fair bit of thought into. After all, they are pretty painful, and not to mention permanent. Well, at least until you put yourself through the even worse pain of laser removal (just ask Charlotte Crosby). 

Still, the majority of the Geordie Shore cast are no strangers to the tattoo parlour, with varying levels of inked-ness from Abbie Holborn's single tat to Aaron Chalmer's countless creations. Gutted for them though, a few of them have wound up with some pretty major regrets. 

Hit play on the video to see Aaron Chalmers, Sophie Kasaei, Holly Hagan, and all the Geordie's who had mahoosive tattoo regrets...

From a terrible ballbag inking experience to multiple Just Tattoo Of Us mares, this will serve as a gentle reminder to really think about it before you go running to the tattoo shop (or before signing yourself up to be well and truly stitched up with an inking of your partners face).

Anywaays, don't forget to keep your eyes peeled on Just Tattoo Of Us for deets on signing up.

Now get checking out a bunch of celebs with major plastic surgery regrets...

 

 

