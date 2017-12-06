Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore 16: Everything You Need To Know About The Brand New Series From New Radgies To New Adventures

Rachel Pilcher
Wednesday, December 6, 2017 - 13:00

In case you haven’t heard, Geordie Shore is BACK for a brand new series, with our radgies back in the Toon for more mortal antics, norty neck-ons and proper mint memories.

And with two new radgies - Sam Gowland and Stephanie Snowdon - joining the family for series 16, we already know we’re in for a reet crackers journey this time around.

KEEMON!

Here’s EVERYTHING you need to know about the brand new series, from getting two know our newest lad and lass to where our radgies will be jetting off to.

When does Geordie Shore 16 start?

Glad you asked, pet. Brand new Geordie Shore kicks off on Tuesday 9th January at 10pm on MTV, and you do NOT want to miss it!

Who are the two new family members?

That’s right - there’s not one, but TWO new squad members joining the ranks this series, and we are BUZZIN’ like a whole hive of bees.

New lad Sam Gowland, who you may just recognise from Love Island, is a 22-year-old oil rigger from Middlesborough who already seems to have found love in the Toon with our very own worldie, Chloe Ferry. Proper cute, eh?

You can find out everything you need to know about this lad here, including his best quality, his weirdest habit and which Geordie lass he lives right around the corner from.

Then there’s new lass Steph Snowdon, a former HMRC worker who’ll fit reet into the Geordie parties as, not only has she worked four seasons as party rep in Ibiza, but she’s also been out on the Toon with our own worldie Marnie Simpson and past radgie Zahida Allen.

You can find out everything you need to know about this lass here, including her best chat-up line, a reet surprising fact and her past romances.

Where are our radgies jetting off to this series?

Our family will be getting mortal and going akka in the Toon this series, but will also be heading off to Edinburgh and Tenerife to spread some Geordie love. HOWAY!

