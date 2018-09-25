Geordie Shore 18 Cast Talk New Boss Scotty T, Holly Hagan’s Return And A New Radgie In The New Series

OI OI! Grab your nearest kebab and scrub up on your Geordie lingo because our Geordie Shore family are BACK in the Toon and ready to have the most belta time ever – all under the watchful eye of someone very familiar.

That someone? Oh, it’s only our lad Scotty T. KEEMON!

Yep, this time busy bee Boss Anna has had to hire herself an assistant to deal with the popularity of Geordie Tours, and has brought in Scotty T to keep an eye on the Geordie squad – which includes NEW RADGIE, 18-year-old Faith Mullen.

Watch the Geordie Shore 18 cast tease the brand new series:

Scotty T’s not the only familiar face popping his head through the Toon door though when the new series kicks off (Tuesday 16th October at 10pm on MTV UK), as Holly Hagan returns as a part-time worker, with Geordie lads James Tindale and Kyle Christie, along with Aussie Alex Mcpherson also making appearances in the house.

BUZZIN’!

Teasing what we can expect from another mortal series, Adam Guthrie, who has returned to the ranks after joining the radgies in Australia, describes his biggest moment as “when (he) ended up sh*gging one of the girls’ best mates.”

Alex, meanwhile, admits he had a pure shocker one night, exclusively telling Scotty T: “I knew I would be sick, but I didn’t think I’d be drinking someone else’s sick.”

And he’s not the only one with a NSFW confession about his time in the house, with Chloe Ferry revealing: “I don’t just wee on the floor, something else comes out,” while Abbie tells us: “When Nathan was so p*ssed in the club, he was sick in a glass.”

Sophie Kasaei adds a revelation about new lass Faith too, saying: “Seeing Faith so drunk in the bottom of the shower, farting, being sick on herself, and being sick in a drawer. Welcome to the family!”

That’s one way to initiate yourself into the Geordie squad, eh?

Away from some of the most mortal antics ever, Faith admits that the start of her time in the house was the most emotional moment of the series: “Probably right at the beginning trying to fit in with everyone, there was a few drunken arguments and a few breakdown.”

But amid all the radge nights on the Toon (and in Benidorm) and the mortal fights, have our lads and lasses actually learnt anything?

Sophie reveals: “I have learnt to just never care what anybody thinks and always go with your heart.”

We are proper BUZZIN' to see more radge antics from our Toon family!

Don't miss all the action when Geordie Shore 18 premieres, Tuesday 16th October at 10pm on MTV UK! And catch up with all our radgies here: