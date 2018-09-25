Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore 18 Cast Talk New Boss Scotty T, Holly Hagan’s Return And A New Radgie In The New Series

Geordie Shore is BACK! Don't miss more radgie antics when the series premieres, Tuesday 16th October at 10pm on MTV UK!

Rachel Pilcher
Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - 08:30

OI OI! Grab your nearest kebab and scrub up on your Geordie lingo because our Geordie Shore family are BACK in the Toon and ready to have the most belta time ever – all under the watchful eye of someone very familiar.

That someone? Oh, it’s only our lad Scotty T. KEEMON!

Yep, this time busy bee Boss Anna has had to hire herself an assistant to deal with the popularity of Geordie Tours, and has brought in Scotty T to keep an eye on the Geordie squad – which includes NEW RADGIE, 18-year-old Faith Mullen.

Watch the Geordie Shore 18 cast tease the brand new series:

Scotty T’s not the only familiar face popping his head through the Toon door though when the new series kicks off (Tuesday 16th October at 10pm on MTV UK), as Holly Hagan returns as a part-time worker, with Geordie lads James Tindale and Kyle Christie, along with Aussie Alex Mcpherson also making appearances in the house.

BUZZIN’!

MTV

Teasing what we can expect from another mortal series, Adam Guthrie, who has returned to the ranks after joining the radgies in Australia, describes his biggest moment as “when (he) ended up sh*gging one of the girls’ best mates.”

Alex, meanwhile, admits he had a pure shocker one night, exclusively telling Scotty T: “I knew I would be sick, but I didn’t think I’d be drinking someone else’s sick.”

MTV

And he’s not the only one with a NSFW confession about his time in the house, with Chloe Ferry revealing: “I don’t just wee on the floor, something else comes out,” while Abbie tells us: “When Nathan was so p*ssed in the club, he was sick in a glass.”

Sophie Kasaei adds a revelation about new lass Faith too, saying: “Seeing Faith so drunk in the bottom of the shower, farting, being sick on herself, and being sick in a drawer. Welcome to the family!”

MTV

That’s one way to initiate yourself into the Geordie squad, eh?

Away from some of the most mortal antics ever, Faith admits that the start of her time in the house was the most emotional moment of the series: “Probably right at the beginning trying to fit in with everyone, there was a few drunken arguments and a few breakdown.”

MTV

But amid all the radge nights on the Toon (and in Benidorm) and the mortal fights, have our lads and lasses actually learnt anything?

Sophie reveals: “I have learnt to just never care what anybody thinks and always go with your heart.”

We are proper BUZZIN' to see more radge antics from our Toon family!

Don't miss all the action when Geordie Shore 18 premieres, Tuesday 16th October at 10pm on MTV UK! And catch up with all our radgies here:

Latest News

Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Reveals Trust Issues With Boyfriend Charlie After He Kissed Another Girl During Her Pregnancy
Liam Payne from One Direction.
Liam Payne ‘In Talks’ Over Role In Stephen Spielberg's West Side Story
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson kiss at the 2018 MTV VMAs as they reveal when they&#039;re getting married
Pete Davidson Reveals He Received Death Threats For Dating Ariana Grande
Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn
Sam Smith Talks About His Brandon Flynn Breakup For The First Time And Our Hearts Hurt
Geordie Shore 18 Cast Talk New Boss Scotty T, Holly Hagan’s Return And A New Radgie In The New Series
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Glastonbury Festival 2015 Pyramid Stage
The Ultimate Guide to Glastonbury Festival 2019
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Finally Share First Wedding Snaps And They're Totally Drunk
Christmas beauty advent calendars
Best Beauty Advent Calendars 2018
Pokemon Go
Pokemon Go Fans Discover Secret HIDDEN Pokemon
Engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: &#039;Money Is No Object&#039; when it comes to the wedding
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Reportedly Working Out The Terms Of A Pre Nup
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Reaction After Discovering Kylie Jenner Was Pregnant
Ariana Grande tells fans &quot;everything will be okay&quot; after announcing her break from the music industry.
Ariana Grande Tells Fans "Everything Will Be Okay"
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie respond to split rumours
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Reports She's Split From Josh Ritchie
MTV EMA Best UK &amp; Ireland Act 2018 - Wildcard Nominees
Vote Now To Decide Your 2018 MTV EMA UK & Ireland Act Wildcard Nominee!
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Puts Her Peachy Bum On Display In Half Naked Snap
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers, Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland attend boxing match
Aaron Chalmers, Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Had The World's Most Lit Weekend
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Taylor Swift Being Like ‘A Big Sister’ To Her
Drake x Jorja Smith Collaboration
Unreleased Drake and Jorja Smith Collaboration Song 'I Could Never' Surfaces Online
Bella Thorne promoting her upcoming film Conrad and Michelle
Bella Thorne Opens Up About Her Mental Health After ‘Hack’ Leaks Risqué Photos

More From Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore 18 Cast Talk New Boss Scotty T, Holly Hagan’s Return And A New Radgie In The New Series
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 18 MTV Shows | Sh*gony Aunt Confessions: Chloe And Sam
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 18 MTV Shows | Sh*gony Aunt Confessions: Nathan And Holly
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 18 MTV Shows | Meet Faith
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 18 | What's Coming Up Teaser
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 18 MTV Shows | Catch Up With Scotty T
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 18 MTV Shows | Sh*gony Aunt Confessions: Abbie And Adam
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 18 MTV Shows | Sh*gony Aunt Confessions: Sophie
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 18 | Exclusive Videos
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie respond to split rumours
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Reports She's Split From Josh Ritchie
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Puts Her Peachy Bum On Display In Half Naked Snap

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Charlotte Crosby Proudly Presents Her Toned Abs In Topless Bathroom Selfie
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie respond to split rumours
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Reports She's Split From Josh Ritchie
Drake x Jorja Smith Collaboration
Unreleased Drake and Jorja Smith Collaboration Song 'I Could Never' Surfaces Online
Hailey Baldwin Tweets And Deletes Image Of Intimate Kiss With Justin Bieber
Geordie Shore 18 Cast Talk New Boss Scotty T, Holly Hagan’s Return And A New Radgie In The New Series
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Puts Her Peachy Bum On Display In Half Naked Snap
The Riverdale cast win big at the Teen Choice Awards TCAs
7 On-Screen Romances That Became Real-Life Relationships: Including Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Finally Share First Wedding Snaps And They're Totally Drunk
Kanye West Mistakenly Thought Beyoncé Was Wearing Yeezys And It’s Seriously Awkward
Engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: &#039;Money Is No Object&#039; when it comes to the wedding
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Reportedly Working Out The Terms Of A Pre Nup
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers, Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland attend boxing match
Aaron Chalmers, Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Had The World's Most Lit Weekend