Geordie Shore Babe Zahida Allen Just Posted The Sexiest Bank Holiday Selfie

Sophia Moir
Monday, May 29, 2017 - 11:12

She recently joined the Geordie squad for the New Radgie Rampage series.

And Newcastle babe Zahida Allen proved she definitely fits in with the rest of the Geordie Shore fam as she posted a sexy selfie over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The former Ex On The Beach stunner took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a sultry snap with her 354k followers.

In the pic, Zahida donned a lacy bralet with sexy choker, her abs on display for all to see. 

@chasteboutique thanks so much for this naughty little top🖤 #bankholiday

@chasteboutique thanks so much for this naughty little top🖤 #bankholiday

A post shared by - Zahida Allen (@xzahida) on

It looks like she impressed her fans as they commented ‘Your absolutely stunning (sic)’ and ‘So pretty!’.

PHWOAR!

How cute is this wrap top from @rebelliousfashion! Perfect for casual wear or date night ✨ - - Use code ZAHIDA25 for money off 🙌🏽❤

And it seems that her relationship with boyf Sean Pratt is still going strong, after Zahida was seen necking on with Scotty T in the latest episode of Geordie Shore.

After leaving a night out early with Scott, the pair tashed on in the taxi on the way home. Uh oh!

MTV
Things then quickly went from zero to WTF, with Zahida SPITTING in Scotty T's mouth (as per his request, that is) before Scott tells her he 'loves' her and the two grab another cheeky neck on.

Zahida later admitted: "I don't know how this is happening, but Scott's working some kind of charm on us, and in a weird way, it's working. I know this is wrong, but I can't help it."

But Zahida and Sean have both shared loved-up selfies on Insta recently, suggesting they’re still very much on!

😘 @xzahida

😘 @xzahida

A post shared by Sean Pratt ✌🏽️ (@sean9pratt) on

Don’t miss Zahida in Geordie Shore: New Radgie Rampage, Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV!

WATCH Zahida and Scotty T neck on in the taxi below now...

