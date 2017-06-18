Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore Cast Members Are Sharing The Love On Father's Day

Charlotte, Aaron, Sophie and Marnie among those celebrating their dads

Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 13:29

Geordie Shore cast members old and new have been tweeting their love for their fathers on Father’s Day.

Charlotte Crosby, Aaron Chalmers, Sophie Kasaei and Marnie Simpson are just a few who have taken to Twitter to share their love for their dads on Sunday.

Charlotte tweeted: “Happy Father's Day to the best dad. Can't wait to spend next weekend BBQing with you and letting the fish suck our toes.”

Aaron apologized that he wasn’t able to spend the day with his dad, but took to social media to share the love for all to see.

“Happy Father's Day big ray!! Sorry I can't be there but have an amazing day love ya,” he wrote.

Meanwhile Sophie Kasaei paid tribute to her dad on behalf of her sibling, writing: “Happy Father's Day to mine and @LK_KasaeiMusic amazing dad! We love you so much and think ur the coolest dad ever! “

And Marnie Simpson joined the celebrations dedicating love and kisses to all fathers.

“Happy Father's Day too all the fathers out there lots of love, hugs and kisses,” she wrote.

