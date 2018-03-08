Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore Finale Spoiler Video: Sam Gowland Has A Big Question To Ask Chloe Ferry As The Pair Share A Romantic Last Night Date

Rachel Pilcher
Thursday, March 8, 2018 - 11:00

The time has come for our Geordie Shore radgies to take one last bite of their kebabs, pack up their tequila-covered belongings and wave a reet fond farewell to the Toon for another series, and to be honest, we’re proper gutted.

But before the family can get to reminiscing about the series - from two new radgies to mortal memories and love triangles - Sam Gowland has a proper exciting question to ask Chloe Ferry.

And - SPOILER ALERT - we are pure buzzin’ about it!

WATCH SAM ASK CHLOE A BIG QUESTION IN THIS SNEAK PEEK LOOK AT THE FINALE EPISODE:

In this first look at the upcoming Geordie Shore series 16 finale (airing Tuesday 13th March at 10pm on MTV ye radgies!), we see Sam and Chloe enjoying a reet romantic date on the family’s last night in the Toon.

Explaining why he’s brought the lass to the pure swanky restaurant, Sam tells Chloe: “So obviously, I brought you here to ask you something didn’t I? 

MTV

“So when I talked to Aaron, he explained that like, when him and Marnie were in the house, they were in a similar position to what me and you are in, and obviously he said he didn’t actually ask anything and when he left the house, them two went separate ways, do you know what I mean?

“And the more I thought about it, I don’t want that to happen to me and you (sic).”

Aww! What a cute lad, eh?

MTV

With Chloe left wondering what he’s on about (and hoping for one particular question), Sam adds: “I don’t want, like, us to leave the house and go separate ways, so I got you a little dessert."

MTV

Right on cue, Chloe is presented with a dessert with a difference - because this dessert has a very special message on it: “Will you be wor lass?”

MTV

KEEMON! 

That’s right, Sam has asked Chloe to be his girlfriend, and the seriously cute gesture has left the lass proper speechless.

MTV

Managing to find some words to describe how she feels about being asked the question she’s been waiting for, Chloe admits away from their date: “Is this really happening? Sam has just asked me to be his girlfriend. With everything we’ve been through, he’s actually done it.”

MTV

Replying to Sam in the restaurant, Chloe tells him: “Yes, of course I will. Oh my god, that's so nice.”

Buzzing that she’s said yes, Sam says away from the lass: “Chloe’s the most beautiful, funny, slightly crazy girl that I’ve ever met in my life, and now she’s my girlfriend. I’m still in shock.”

MTV

Chloe herself is seriously excited too, admitting that she thinks she ‘loves’ the lad, adding: “I have got a boyfriend and Sam could not have done it better. I’m literally over the moon.”

MTV

OI OI, you lovebirds! What a way to say goodbye to the Toon!

