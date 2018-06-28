Geordie Shore: Everything You Need To Know About Series 17

Everyone's favourite Newcastle radgies are back for the SEVENTEETH series of Geordie Shore (can you believe?) and this time they've headed Down Under to the sunny lands of Australia.

We're missing some familiar faces but there's a bunch of new lads and lasses, and one special OG Holly Hagan, that have entered the house to get mortal, tash on and shout 'Howay' in our ears. Geordie score!

So to catch up on what's been going on from massive beefs to steamy sh*g pad trips, then check out the below...

When is Geordie Shore on?

Well pets, we're glad you asked. Geordie Shore airs Tuesdays at 10pm on MTV.

Who are the new family members?

Since Marnie Simpson and Aaron Chalmers are off living their best lives, the gang were in need of some new faces. SIX in fact. There's Geordie newbies Grant Molloy and Adam Guthrie who joined the house to try and pull all the girls.

Grant is a 21-year old club promoter who has a 'no cheating' rule and 24-year old Adam believes he's a regular ladies man whose talents are all 'bedroom based'.

And since the show is Down Under it would be reet odd not to chuck in a few Aussies.

Our gang of Aussie babes includes Alex Macpherson, a 22-year old 'mummy's boy' who loves to hit the gym.

And you might recognise Chrysten Zenoni, 21, who popped up on Ex On The Beach as an ex of Gary Beadle who he cheated on Lillie Lexie Gregg with. Yikes.

Alongside them are Dee Nguyen, a 25-year old fitness guru who's dabbled in the art of pole dancing and 22-year old Nick Murdoch who loves to tash on and rates himself a nine out of ten. Confidence is key.

Who is returning?

Geordie OG, Holly Hagan, is BACK after leaving the family in series 13. KEEMON.

Who is missing?

Sadly we'll be missing the faces of Marnie Simpson and Aaron ChalMers this series as Marnie is busy being loved-up with her boyfriend Casey Johnson and Azz is preparing for some major MMA fights.

What’s the craic in Episode one?

The Geordies land in Australia and enter the villa to say hello to Grant. The newbie gets flirty with Nathan and Abbie as the girls try and decide if he likes lasses, lads or both. And things get even more confusing when Grant gets frisky with Nath in the pool before heading out on the Aussie Toon and asking Abbie for a date. After a bangin’ boat party the family are confronted with a whole host of new Aussies; Dee, Nick, Alex and Gaz Beadle’s ex Chrysten.

To welcome to the newbies the drinks are poured and Chloe tells Sam that Alex has been flirting with her. Sam kicks off at Alex before the gang all head out to get mortal and when Grant and Dee tash on, Abbie swills the pair of them.

What the frick happened in Episode two?

Abbie goes off the idea of pulling Grant after he tashed on with Dee but does say ‘soz’ to the Aussie lass for swilling her. Chloe and Sam try to get to the bottom of who he likes – Dee or Abbie and he shocks everyone by saying Chrysten. WTF? Alex admits that he fancies Abbie while Nathan realises that he’s barely seen his BFF Chloe and Sam since they’ve been well loved up. The gang head out on the town and Sam and Chloe try to set Nick up with Abbie with disastrous results. Awkwaaard. Later in the taxi home Sophie and Nathan accuse Chloe and Sam of leaving them out and Sam is livid and kicks off at the pair.

The next morning Sam and Nath sort out their beef and when the gang head to work, Nathan tries to encourage a single Sophie to head out on the pull where she locks lips with a fit lad. Howay! Grant apologises to Abbie and admits that he likes her but will he be able to get back in her good books?

What went down (under) in Episode three?

The squad go sky diving and Nathan and Sam spend some quality time together while throwing themselves out of a plane. The others head to work to catch slippery snakes and the girls are sh*tting themselves. Grant sets his sights firmly on Abbie and declares he’s not pulling anyone else. As the gang head out to get mortal, Grant turns on his charms and Abbie decided to give him a second chance but it’s not all harmony as Nathan brands Chloe a ‘stalker’ and she is annoyed AF. But it’s not Nathan she takes it out on. When Chrysten stumbles into Sam, Chloe lunges for her and accuses her of trying to steal her lad. After sleeping on all the beef, Chloe and Nathan have a well emosh make-up session and agree to spend more time together.

What happened in Episode four ya radge?

Half of the family head back from Byron Bay after getting a psychic reading and are reet excited to see the rest of the gang. But the others aren’t so chuffed that they bailed on work to live it up and Chloe is pure steaming that Sam didn’t tell her he was going on a trip. She admits she’s well insecure that he might cheat on her after the whole debacle with her ex Marty McKenna.

The family head out to get mortal and Abbie and Chrysten get wet and wild in a jelly competition which all the boys are loving – including Grant. Sam and Chloe fall out after she gives him the silent treatment but all ends well when they admit their feelings for one another. Dee goes akka when Chrysten playfully slaps her on the head and the two lasses kick reet off. And the drama doesn’t stop there when Nick tries to steal the sh*g pad from Sam and Chloe and Sam loses his head. Woah.

It gets reet sexy in episode five...

The morning after some mega drama with Dee and Chrysten, the girls attempt at patching things up but in true Geordie fashion, nothing gets resolved. Elsewhere, Chloe and Sam are still livid with Nick for stealing the sh*g pad and let him know it, much to Nick’s annoyance. To lighten the mood, the family head out on the seas to ride jet skis and while Nathan is scared AF, Chloe gets a tingle in her down under. But the mint fun isn’t for everyone as Chrysten decides to leave the house after her beef with Dee and the family is well shocked. To lift their Geordie spirits, they head on a night oot and Chloe plays cupid for all the single girls of the house, pulling them some worldies. Meanwhile, the lads bond over a spot of pool, pushing Sam and Nick to make up over their sh*g pad beef.

Back at the house, the gang reunite and Chloe, feeling reet sexy, gives Sam a very public lap dance before everyone heads to bed. As the girls relax in the bedrooms, Sophie pranks Dee by persuading her to go in on Grant, unaware that he’s sharing Abbie’s bed. The next day Sam takes Chloe on a romantic AF picnic and pops the question that every boy dreams of asking – if Chloe will do butt stuff with him. Later that night, with the drinks flowing, Sophie makes a beeline for Aussie Alex and gets her tash on. Keemon!

Episode six is proper insane ya knae!

Lyf Down Under for our canny radge-packets just got seriously dramatic! Our hearts melted as we watched Nathan break down over missing his boyf back home in the UK. However, the dramalam for our Geordie famalam starts after a big night out. The squad wake up to discover that new lad Grant has dipped out of the house and headed back to the Toon. Say whaaaaaaat? Obvs the house is shaken. To deal with the bombshell, the Geordies do what they know best: get mortal! Though their night out on the Gold Coast is tarnished after Chloe and Alex do some sexy dancing. Needless to say, Sam ain't happy and things escalate QUICKLY! #standard

A familiar face returns for episode seven (which was the 150th ever episode of Geordie Shore!)

Still shocked after Grant's departure, the Geordies get even more shocks in episode seven. Firstly, newly single Sophie gets reet close with canny Aussie, Alex. This pair of radgies enjoy some peak flirting and things escalate when they escape to the sh*g pad for some alone time... HOWAY! Then a legit Geordie Shore legend surprises the house as she makes an unannounced return to The Shore: Yep! Holly Hagan is back. Obvs the house is buzzin' and they hit the town hard where Sophie teases Alex with a saucy lesbian three-way kiss. Cheeky! Though the night turns reet emosh when Holly watches Sam and Chloe kick off which brings back some painful memories for the lass as she remembers her old reli with ex-Geordie housemate, Kyle Christie.

Geordie Shore continues Tuesdays at 10pm only on MTV!