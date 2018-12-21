Geordie Shore: Everything You Need To Know About Series 18

Oi Oi! The radgies are back and they're crazier than ever. It's time to prepare yourself as the 18th series of Geordie Shore is heading your way and if you thought the last series was pua madness... you ain't seen nothing yet.

This series takes the radgies home and abroad as Tash on Tours makes it return, but will these Geordies have what it takes to impress their new boss, Scotty T?

When Is Geordie Shore Series 18 airing?

You can catch the brand new series of Geordie Shore from Tuesday 16th October at 10pm - only on MTV UK!

who’s heading to the toon this series?

This series is bringing some familiar and unfamiliar faces to the Toon, with Chloe Ferry, Sam Gowland, Sophie Kasaei, Abbie Holborn, Adam Guthrie and Nathan Henry returning, promising certified mortal-ness.

And if you thought it couldn’t get ANY better, James Tindale and Kyle Christie will be making surprise appearances, with Holly Hagan also returning to work part-time. What’s better than that?

Oh, and remember Sophie’s Aussie love Alex Macpherson? He may or may not be jetting across to this side of the world to see her - so could their relationship be more than a summer romance?

THEN, just when you thought that was it, a new Geordie is heading into the house! 18-year-old Faith Mullen is joining the family, and we are pure buzzin’ to see what she gets up to with the radgies!

Has anything changed from the last series?

This series Anna really has her work cut out for her, as she's only gone and employed THE Scotty T to take over the house as the new boss! Will the lads and lasses finally get their act together? Or are work ethics one thing this gang will never have...

What goes down in episode 1?

New girl Faith rocks up to become a new member of the Geordie gang, will the radgies welcome her with open arms?

Faith goes too hard on her first night and throws up in a cup, she's fitting in with the Geordies perfectly!

Anna introduces the gang to their new boss... Scotty T! Oh, and he's brought some new housemates with him too.

Faith opens up about her connection to God, with Nathan joining her to pray and Chloe asking questions about what the new lass is all about.

Adam tries for a norty neck on with Abbie but she's just NOT feeling it and wants to stay pals.

What's the goss in episode 2?

The radgies head down to OG lad James Tindale’s gym for a catch up and sweat sesh, and it’s safe to say they’ve missed this lad a lot!

Chloe and Faith have a heart-to-heart about her religion and beliefs and Chloe and Sam’s housewarming party. I would take out the heaven line for now

The gang head out for their first work assignment with their new boss Scotty T, and Scott can't keep his hands off of Abbie!

Adam and Abbie are in a competition of who can neck on with someone first. But will Nathan or Sam be the best wingman?

Faith opens up about her not bonding with the girls, and Chloe kicks off when she won't join in on the group dares...

What goes down in episode 3?

Sophie has a deep heart to heart with Chloe about her argument with Faith as the lasses head to Blackpool, but will the two ever make up?

Sophie helps Faith with her troubles when she gives her mint advice on how to stand up for herself in the Geordie gang.

Adam necks on with Abbie’s pal Laura, and the lass is shocked when she finds out.

Nathan goes pua aka at Sam's innapropriate dress touching as the lads hit the Toon.

Chloe and Faith FINALLY sort out their friendship, but will these two be having problems again in the future?

Faith gets wrecking mortal in the club and ends up throwing up in the shower - but luckily, the Geordies quickly come to her aid!

What goes down in episode 4?

Chloe is left fuming after Sam calls her a 'Plain Jane' when he sees her after she's ready for a night out.

Sophie goes off at Sam for his super mean 'Plain Jane' insult to Chloe, and tells him that Chloe could do better than him...

Chloe and Sam leave the club after the drama gets too much between Sophie and Sam, but the radgies are worried about when they will return.

Nathan loses his sh*t at Faith when he sees her dancing alone. Does this radgie want to be a part of the fam?

Sam and Sophie make up over the Chloe dramz, but is their friendship on the rocks?

What goes down in episode 5?

Sophie confesses her doubts to the gang about Sam and Chloe following the 'Plain Jane' incident.

Sam has a brutal heart-to-heart with Abbie about her relationship with Adam, but will the lad get the message?

Sam opens up about Sophie getting in the way of him and Chloe. It looks like things are sorted - for now at least.

Sophie and Sam finally chat about those jealousy comments, will things between them be permanently resolved?

Adam gets flirty with Abbie yet again, and Abbie goes pure radge when he won't stop laughing at her.

What did the radgies get up to in episode 6?

Things get tense as Abbie has a right go at Adam for necking on with her pal Laura!

Faith makes some reet radge jabs at Abbie during the family’s game night, and it leaves Abbie absolutely raging.

Things kick off between Abbie and Faith after the awkward games night comments. Will the close pals be able to sort things out?

The gang hits Benidorm and get pure mortal on a night out, with Abbie necking on with a worldie after clearing the air with Adam.

Sophie loses her sh*t and punches Sam in the face after jealousy jibe! Will these two ever properly sort things out?

What’s going on in episode 7?

Anna is absolutely fuming with Sophie for losing her sh*t with Sam and gives her a drinking ban. A drinking ban in Beni? Unlucky!

Abbie’s Nana makes her Benidorm arrival and everyone’s buzzing! This one’s gonna get pure mortal.

Party boy Adam goes out on the pull and ends up necking on with Nana. The cheeky minx!

Faith finds herself a pure mint lad and tashes on with him. Nathan’s not so sure about her pulling technique though.

Chloe and Nathan get well emosh as they share a best mate heart-to-heart about their friendship issues.

What’s going on in episode 8?

Sophie's summer fling Alex makes a surprise arrival. But will the Aussie toy boy bag his Toon lass or will things go down under?

Mortal Alex gets reet flirty with Abbie after being pied by Sophie on a night out.

Sophie goes pure akka at Alex for his flirty behaviour with Abbie. This one got out of control! How will Alex make amends?

The radgies are buzzing as OG Geordie lass Holly finally makes her mint return.

What’s going on in episode 9?

Sophie and Alex clear the air and have a much needed heart-to-heart about their current situ and their dramz. Let's hope it's plain sailing for the pair for now.

Faith reconciles with a former flame and they end up necking on whilst out on the lash. Gooorn gal!

Aussie boy Alex gets some revenge on the geordie gang with a pure madness food fight. This got messy AF!

OG Geordie boy Kyle surprises the radgies whilst at work for a proper throwback. Well this was a blast from the past!

Sophie gets deep and tells her Aussie loverboy she's looking for a real man. Will he step up to the plate or bail?

Things got well awks between Holly and Kyle as they have a reet deep chat about their reli. At least they got some closure.

What have the gang been up to in episode 10?

Sophie takes Alex out for a dead romantic meal with a little surprise as her dad will be there to greet him - good luck, lad!

Nathan gives Abbie the birthday gift to end all birthday gifts as they go for a colonoscopy. Let's all hope it doesn't go to sh*t.

Abbie’s birthday bonanza is a major hit as the family get mortal, including Abbie’s Nana who’s having the time of her life.

The gang watches as Aussie Alex and Sophie hookup in front of everyone.

The radgies say their goodbyes and get well emosh in their final day at the crib.

