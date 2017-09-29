Geordie Shore

A Comprehensive List Of All The 'Jobs' They've Had On Geordie Shore

It's not all fun and games y'know

Geordie Shore isn’t just about neckin’ shots and neckin’ on y’know. Sure, there's fun and games on the toon, stripping off in the hot tub and getting all dolled up for big nights out, but being a Geordie actually involves a LOT of hard work.

The lads and lasses have had to earn their place in the house ever since the show began, by working on and off in some dreamy and some dodgy part time jobs.

With Big Boss Lady Anna running the show right back at Day 1, the gang have found themselves faced with some seriously random working days as part of her latest business adventures that definitely aren’t as glamorous as being a reality TV star might seem.

Side note: Yep, the cast heading off to do odd part time jobs every couple of episodes is definitely one of the most confusing elements of Geordie Shore, but hey.

Anyway, here’s a comprehensive list of all the ‘jobs’ that the little radge packets have had to work on Geordie Shore.

Some very swanky champagne receptions, feat. ferrero rocher

A selection of promo events that didn't involve many clothes

The height of glamour with furniture shop flyering

Spray tanning, which resulted in some skin disease-esque tans

Mexican house sitting, which was just asking for trouble really

Jet ski rental which resulted in approximately zero rentals

Full body massages, aka a new pulling technique for Gaz

Stinkin' of onions in a burger van

Geordie Tours in Newcastle and Tash On Tours abroad

Actual sheep shearing, for some reason

Becoming Anna's second-in-command sidekick

For some unexplained reason, some mass paper bird making

Sophisticated poem delivery Tash-O-Grams

Recruitment similar to that of most major companies

And most recently, the oh so cultural Toon Tours

Words by Lucy Wood

