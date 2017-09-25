Geordie Shore

The Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore

Who needs clothes, pet?

Monday, September 25, 2017 - 17:56

If the Geordie lads and lasses were gonna win first prize into any kinda contest, it’d be one thing. Well, apart from kebab eating, kick offs for no reason and anything to do with downing shots.

Their main skill in life is getting naked, and it’s not really an episode of Geordie Shore without at least one unidentified boob, willy or fanny flying around the hoos, is it pet?

What does Sophie Kasaei think is in story for Gaz Beadle's future now, eh? Only one way to find out...

The Geordie gang just love stripping off and letting it all hang out, so it’s only right to celebrate their habit of getting absolutely starkers.

And when we say starkers, we mean STARKERS. These are the most naked of naked moments to ever hit the Geordie Shore house.

1. When Charlotte had to leg it across a pub car park with no clothes on.

2. When Nathan did the world's least subtle house break in.

3. Gaz giving us a full-on parsnip diving display.

4. When Jay and Gaz were butlers in the buff for one night only.

MTV

5. When Charlotte had to strip off for Dan's massage lesson (who?)

\

6. When Chloe randomly lost every single item of clothing just before weeing on the street.

7. When Marnie and Chloe gave the horizon more than an eyeful.

8. When Gaz scooped up this unidentified middle aged woman on the dancefloor.

MTV

9. When Marnie cheered Aaron up by flashing her bath bombs at him.

MTV

10. When the whole gang got involved with a nekkid slip and slide.

11. When Marnie ditched her cavewoman costume for a shag in the kitchen.

MTV

12. When Chloe did whatever this is.

13. Sophie, Scott and Joel's trip to the actual nudiest beach, obviously.

14. And errr, that time Chloe rolled around naked on top of a car. Sure.

Words by Lucy Wood

