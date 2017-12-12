Geordie Shore Radgies Tease Gaz Beadle’s Exit, A 'Massive Love Triangle’ And A Pure Akka Fight Between Two Lads In Series 16 - EXCLUSIVE

Unless you’ve been living under a pile of kebabs, you’ll know that Geordie Shore is BACK for a brand new series, with our radgies gaining not one, but TWO mint new family members - new lad Sam Gowland and new lass Stephanie Snowdon - as they get ready to get proper mortal and go pure akka in the Toon, Tenerife and Edinburgh.

BUZZIN’!

Ahead of brand new series 16, which kicks off on Tuesday 9th January at 10pm on MTV (do not miss it!), our Geordies have been teasing what we can expect this time around, from a love triangle to a proper radge fight between two lads to another big naked shower - not to mention the very BIG matter of original lad Gaz Beadle leaving the house.

WATCH THE GEORDIE SQUAD TEASE THE BRAND NEW SERIES IN THIS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO:

Speaking exclusively to MTV about Gaz’s sad exit, with the lad heading off to have a baby with girlfriend Emma McVey (CONGRATS, GAZ!), Nathan Henry admits: “The biggest surprise this series was that Gaz leaves and he’s having a baby and we don’t know if the house is ever gonna be the same again.”

Chloe Ferry added that it’s "a little bit weird" because Gaz has been a part of the house since the very first day, with Marnie Simpson saying that she doesn’t think the family are "totally over it" yet.

Gaz’s BFF Aaron Chalmers, meanwhile, admitted: “I’m now thinking, ‘how am I gonna get through this whole time with me best mate not here?’(sic)”.

SOB! We’ll miss you, Gaz!

It’s not all sad news though, with Nathan explaining just how well the newbies are fitting into the house: “They fit in like a f**king glove and I know everyone at home watching is gonna love them.”

Revealing that the best moment coming up in the series is when they go on an "unbelievable" trip away for "lots of sun" and "lots of drinking," the worldies then teased one proper big, CRACKERS fight between two of the lads - a fight which apparently took place for a *bit* of a weird reason.

Sharing some sneaky details, Marnie Simpson told us: “It got so heated and out of control,” before Chloe added: “It was literally over turkey.”

Abbie Holborn, though, admitted: “I don’t really know what went on, but all I know is someone got really badly punished for it.”

Howay!

It’s not just the lads going akka this series though, with Marnie also revealing that her BFF gets herself "caught up in a massive love triangle," which ends in the lass "messing the whole villa up." according to Steph.

Spilling the details, Abbie told us that the worldie in question "smashed the whole table," with Nathan (who was crowned "biggest radgie of the series" by his fellow Geordies) also revealing: “She threw chips at him and trashed the house.”

Sounds like things are going to kick REET off.

There are some seriously hilarious moments too, though, with Steph revealing that all the lasses have one big naked shower together, Nathan telling us that Abbie brings a lad back and promptly falls alseep and Chloe explaining that they also took some time to become at one with nature.

The worldie revealed: “We start having so much fun with soil, like, I didn’t know soil would be that fun.”

You learn something new everyday, eh?

Don't miss all this and more in brand new Geordie Shore, starting Tuesday 9th January at 10pm - only on MTV!