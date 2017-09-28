Geordie Shore

15 Moments That Prove Rebecca Walker Was The Most Underrated Geordie Ever TBH

What a queen

Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 17:26

With six years of screen time behind it, there’s a whole lot of legends who’ve come and gone in Geordie Shore history now, and there isn’t a day that goes by that we don’t miss them dearly.

But above all of the others, there’s one girl who’ll always have a special place in our hearts, and that’s Rebecca Walker.

Rebecca was the no-nonsense wild child who arrived in Season 2 in a whirlwind of intense fake tan, black hair extensions and angry looking eyebrows, ready to take on Vicky Pattison and steal Jay Gardner’s heart.

These days she’s turned her back on the Geordie madness for a quiet life as a mum, but at least we still have the memories of her endlessly great antics.

Here’s 15 moments that prove Becca was definitely the most underrated Geordie ever tbh.

1. When she made this truly incredible face that she pulled behind Vicky's back.

2. When she saw straight through Gaz's pulling techniques.

3. Every single time she fired out the perfect sass-filled comeback.

4. When she stood up to Queen Vicky despite being a newbie.

5. When she perfectly summed up how we're all feeling.

6. When she applied a level of fake tan that's never been seen on TV before.

7. When she accidentally caused a fist fight between Gaz and Jay. Whoopsies.

8. When she enjoyed a carrot in the middle of some massive drama.

9. Every time she got involved in anything and everything that the Geordie house chucked at her.

10. When she was friendship goals to Holly.

11. When she was literally Geordie af.

12. When she crafted the perfect insult to make Charlotte feel better.

13. Every time that she gave absolutely zero effs about anything.

14. When she wasn't willing to be drunk Jay's last resort.

15. And last but not least, when she was super proud of her unique party trick. Fanny farting.

Words by Lucy Wood

