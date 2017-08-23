Geordie Shore Series 15 First Look: Newly Single Marnie Simpson Is Eyeing Up Aaron Chalmers Who Admits 'Anything Could Happen'

OI OI! The last time we saw our former Geordie Shore couple Aaron Chalmers and Marnie Simpson together in the radgiest house in the Toon, they were getting along reet well as best friends, with Marnie all loved-up with her Celebrity Big Brother bae Lewis Bloor outside of their Newcastle bubble.

However, things have changed a lot since then, with Marnie now ready to tear up the Toon as a single pringle after splitting from Lewis.

With the Geordie squad now heading back to the house to help Anna with ANOTHER of her ventures, Aaron's admitted that with him and Marnie both single, 'anything could happen' - and we can't WAIT to see if Maaron lives once more.

WATCH AARON TALK ABOUT HIM AND MARNIE IN THIS EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK AT BRAND NEW GEORDIE SHORE:

In this EXCLUSIVE first look at the brand new series of Geordie Shore (starting Tuesday 29th August at 10pm - do NOT miss it youse lot), we see our favourite worldies packing up their things and heading back to the Geordie house after receiving a *pretty* demanding call from boss Anna.

Admitting that she's proper buzzin' to be back, Marnie says: "I'm so excited. I'm single, I'm ready to mingle and I can't f**king wait."

MTV

Aaron's also chomping at the bit to get back with the family, saying him and Scotty T are going to 'tear the place up': "I am f**king buzzin' to see everyone 'cause I've got some big news to share with the family."

HOWAY, LAD!

MTV

As the lads FINALLY join the lasses in the house, Marnie and Aaron come face-to-face, with the Geordie babe admitting that her ex is looking pure mint with his new bod.

MTV

MTV

She says: "Aaron looks so different. He's got big muscles and he's got a big beard. He looks canny good."

MTV

Aaron, meanwhile, admits that he's just proper excited to see our Marns, explaining: "It's nice to see the family again, especially Marnie because last time, we left as good friends. I know she's single now and who knows what might happen."

WHY AYE! Could the Maaron flame be re-ignited this time around?

MTV

Later, Aaron drops the big news that he'll soon be 'fighting some MMA' - and it seems Marnie is *pretty* nervous about what might happen.

Reacting to Aaron's bombshell away from the house, Marnie admits: "I don't know how I feel about Aaron fighting. I care about him so much and I hope he knows what he's doing."

MTV

We're all rooting for you, Aaron!

Don't miss ALL the akka antics, mortal nights out and more tash-ons than we've had hot dinners when Geordie Shore returns, Tuesday 29th August at 10pm - only on MTV! And get your FULL first look at the premiere episode below: