Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore Series 15 First Look: Newly Single Marnie Simpson Is Eyeing Up Aaron Chalmers Who Admits 'Anything Could Happen'

Don't miss brand new Geordie Shore, starting Tuesday 29th August at 10pm - only on MTV!

Rachel Pilcher
Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 10:00

OI OI! The last time we saw our former Geordie Shore couple Aaron Chalmers and Marnie Simpson together in the radgiest house in the Toon, they were getting along reet well as best friends, with Marnie all loved-up with her Celebrity Big Brother bae Lewis Bloor outside of their Newcastle bubble.

However, things have changed a lot since then, with Marnie now ready to tear up the Toon as a single pringle after splitting from Lewis

With the Geordie squad now heading back to the house to help Anna with ANOTHER of her ventures, Aaron's admitted that with him and Marnie both single, 'anything could happen' - and we can't WAIT to see if Maaron lives once more.

WATCH AARON TALK ABOUT HIM AND MARNIE IN THIS EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK AT BRAND NEW GEORDIE SHORE:

In this EXCLUSIVE first look at the brand new series of Geordie Shore (starting Tuesday 29th August at 10pm - do NOT miss it youse lot), we see our favourite worldies packing up their things and heading back to the Geordie house after receiving a *pretty* demanding call from boss Anna.

Admitting that she's proper buzzin' to be back, Marnie says: "I'm so excited. I'm single, I'm ready to mingle and I can't f**king wait."

MTV

Aaron's also chomping at the bit to get back with the family, saying him and Scotty T are going to 'tear the place up': "I am f**king buzzin' to see everyone 'cause I've got some big news to share with the family."

HOWAY, LAD!

MTV

As the lads FINALLY join the lasses in the house, Marnie and Aaron come face-to-face, with the Geordie babe admitting that her ex is looking pure mint with his new bod.

MTV

MTV

She says: "Aaron looks so different. He's got big muscles and he's got a big beard. He looks canny good."

MTV

Aaron, meanwhile, admits that he's just proper excited to see our Marns, explaining: "It's nice to see the family again, especially Marnie because last time, we left as good friends. I know she's single now and who knows what might happen."

WHY AYE! Could the Maaron flame be re-ignited this time around?

MTV

Later, Aaron drops the big news that he'll soon be 'fighting some MMA' - and it seems Marnie is *pretty* nervous about what might happen.

Reacting to Aaron's bombshell away from the house, Marnie admits: "I don't know how I feel about Aaron fighting. I care about him so much and I hope he knows what he's doing."

MTV

We're all rooting for you, Aaron!

Don't miss ALL the akka antics, mortal nights out and more tash-ons than we've had hot dinners when Geordie Shore returns, Tuesday 29th August at 10pm - only on MTV! And get your FULL first look at the premiere episode below:

Geordie Shore 14 | Sexiest Selfies EVER Of The New Lads And Lasses

  • Phwoar! Abbie is #hotstuff
    Instagram/@abbieholborn
    1 of 24
  • Pua worldie!
    Instagram/@abbieholborn
    2 of 24
  • Work it guurl!
    Instagram/@abbieholborn
    3 of 24
  • Billy the gym lad!
    Instagram/@billyphillips10
    4 of 24
  • Everyday is gym day...
    Instagram/@billyphillips10
    5 of 24
  • Billy has the girls swooning all over the shop!
    Instagram/@billyphillips10
    6 of 24
  • Chelsea totally slayin'
    Instagram/@chelseabarber_x
    7 of 24
  • #cheeky
    Instagram/@chelseabarber_x
    8 of 24
  • Looking like a princess!
    Instagram/@chelseabarber_x
    9 of 24
  • Is Elettra naughty or nice?
    Instagram/@elettramiuralamborghini
    10 of 24
  • Definitely naughty!
    Instagram/@elettramiuralamborghini
    11 of 24
  • #rackcity
    Instagram/@elettramiuralamborghini
    12 of 24
  • Hot stuff eve!
    Instagram/@eveshannonx
    13 of 24
  • #smoking
    Instagram/@eveshannonx
    14 of 24
  • easy on the eyes, eve
    Instagram/@eveshannonx
    15 of 24
  • Sam means business!
    Instagram/@sambentham2
    16 of 24
  • body on point!
    Instagram/@sambentham2
    17 of 24
  • looking fly!
    Instagram/@sambentham2
    18 of 24
  • #eyecandy
    Instagram/@sarahgoodhart
    19 of 24
  • pretty in pink!
    Instagram/@sarahgoodhart
    20 of 24
  • oooft! #yikes
    Instagram/@sarahgoodhart
    21 of 24
  • Sumptious Zahida!
    Instagram/@xzahida
    22 of 24
  • oooh... saucy!
    Instagram/@xzahida
    23 of 24
  • Pout game strong.
    Instagram/@xzahida
    24 of 24

Latest News

Ex On The Beach’s Josh Ritchie Slams Steph Davis’ Other Ex Sam Reece: “I Was Going To Slap That Little Pr*ck” – EXCLUSIVE

Taylor Swift Is ‘Overhauling Her Image’ With Album Number Six

Highest Paid Actor Earns More Than Double Highest Paid Actress Emma Stone

Raye Talks Stanning Chris and Kem from Love Island and Her Friendship with Stormzy

Beyoncé Taps Laverne Cox For New Secret Project

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Pride At Passing Her Driving Test The First Time

Geordie Shore Series 15 First Look: Newly Single Marnie Simpson Is Eyeing Up Aaron Chalmers Who Admits 'Anything Could Happen'

Chocolate-Loving German Thieves Steal $80k Worth Of Nutella And Kinder Eggs

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle And Girlfriend Emma McVey Are Expecting Their First Baby

Ex On The Beach's Sam Scott Reveals 'Rude' Chloe Ferry Asked Him Whether He Was Gay The First Time They Ever Met - EXCLUSIVE

Clay and Tony in 13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why's Christian Navarro Just Had His Say On A Major Fan Theory

11 Times P!nk Was A Total Music Video Badass

2017 VMA Pre-Show Performers Revealed!

14 Things Guaranteed To Happen On Your First Friend Holiday

12 Genuinely Brilliant Eye Palettes For Under £20

Chrissy Teigen Reveals The Real Reason Why She’s Cutting Back On Alcohol

Biomutant

Biomutant: Everything We Know About The New Open World Kung Fu Game

Disney

Here's Your First Look At The Live-Action Frozen Broadway Cast In Costume

Kacy Hill Performs &#039;Like A Woman&#039; For MTV PUSH

Exclusive: Kacy Hill Does Gorgeous Shawn Mendes Cover

Marnie Simpson 'Shocked' By Charlotte Crosby's Weight-Loss: "F**k Me, That's A Lot"

More From Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Pride At Passing Her Driving Test The First Time

Geordie Shore Series 15 First Look: Newly Single Marnie Simpson Is Eyeing Up Aaron Chalmers Who Admits 'Anything Could Happen'

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore 15 | Episode #1 First Look

Celebrity

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle And Girlfriend Emma McVey Are Expecting Their First Baby

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore 1501 | Extended Preview: Part 2

Ex On The Beach's Sam Scott Reveals 'Rude' Chloe Ferry Asked Him Whether He Was Gay The First Time They Ever Met - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore 1501 | Extended Preview: Part 3

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore 1501 | Extended Preview: Part 1

Marnie Simpson 'Shocked' By Charlotte Crosby's Weight-Loss: "F**k Me, That's A Lot"

Sophie Kasaei
TV Shows

Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Reveals Her Romantic Moment On The Show And It Involves Hitting The Sh*g Pad With Joel Corry - EXCLUSIVE 

Scotty T Denies Threesome Rumours With Jemma Lucy And Weighs In On Celebrity Big Brother

The Geordie Shore Cast Have Their Say On Vicky Pattison Not Inviting Them To Her Wedding

Trending Articles

The Geordie Shore Cast Have Their Say On Vicky Pattison Not Inviting Them To Her Wedding

Celebrity

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle And Girlfriend Emma McVey Are Expecting Their First Baby

Marnie Simpson 'Shocked' By Charlotte Crosby's Weight-Loss: "F**k Me, That's A Lot"

Scotty T Denies Threesome Rumours With Jemma Lucy And Weighs In On Celebrity Big Brother

TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has Confirmed She's Bought A New Foundation And All Is Well In The World Again - EXCLUSIVE

Ex On The Beach's Sam Scott Reveals 'Rude' Chloe Ferry Asked Him Whether He Was Gay The First Time They Ever Met - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore Series 15 First Look: Newly Single Marnie Simpson Is Eyeing Up Aaron Chalmers Who Admits 'Anything Could Happen'

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Pride At Passing Her Driving Test The First Time

Little Mix
Music

Did Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Mum Just Confirm That Little Mix Have a New Music Video?

Chloe Ferry Hits Back At Trolls After Claiming Eggy Bread Talents Make Her 'Wife Material'

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Reveals Dramatic New Look After Getting Rinsed For Fake Tan Fail

Sarah Hyland And Dominic Sherwood Have Split After Two Years Together