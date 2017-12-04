Geordie Shore Series 16: New Housemates Sam Gowland And Stephanie Snowdon Talk Past Worldies And Getting Mortal As Start Date Is Confirmed

Calling ALL ye proper mint radge-packets - grab your nearest bottle of tan, order in the chicken nuggets and get ready to get pure MORTAL.

Geordie Shore is BACK and this time, they’re welcoming not one - but TWO - new family members to the house.

Yep, Geordie Shore will be back on your TV screens for series 16, starting Tuesday 9th January at 10pm on MTV (perfect timing to cure those January blues, right?), and it looks like new radgies Sam Gowland and Stephanie Snowdon are proper ready to bring the party back to the Toon.

We exclusively caught up with the pair to find out about their best qualities, past romances and weird facts ahead of the new series. So here's everything youse lot need to know.

This series, our radgies are back in the Toon for more akka antics and mint parties, before jetting off to Tenerife and Edinburgh to spread the Geordie love. Why aye!

And with two new squad members joining the ranks, things are going to be more belta than ever - especially when it comes to necking on, with newbie Sam and our worldie Chloe Ferry looking set to write their own Geordie love story.

Sitting down with MTV ahead of his grand entrance into the infamous Toon house, oil rigger Sam told us everything we need to know about him, including his best quality.

He told us: “I’d have to say my best quality is probably being able to get along with people.

“I should get on with both girls and boys ‘cause I talk to f**king anybody, but it’s gonna be interesting after I’ve had a few drinks ‘cause sometimes I can talk a bit too much (sic).”

Nae worries, lad - sounds like you’ll fit reet in!

Sam added that his worst quality is ‘being gullible’ because he’s ‘thick as f**k and believes everything’, and that his weirdest habit is being able to dislocate his thumb (howay pet!), before spilling all about his past worldies.

Giving us the lowdown on his previous relationships, Sam revealed: “(My relationship history has) been pretty boring really. I’ve had one proper serious girlfriend, the rest has all been Friday and Saturday night girlfriends - but I’m open to anything happening so watch this space.”

In fact, the lad described all our lasses - Chloe, Marnie Simpson, Sophie Kasaei and Abbie Holborn - as ‘f**king fit’, so watch out Newcastle!

Joining Sam as the newest lass in the Toon is worldie and former HMRC worker Steph, who told us that she’s proper ‘bonkers’ and the ‘definition of a wild child’.

She said: “I just love a drink, I love a party, there’s just no stopping us, I absolutely love it. Wild child!”

OI OI, LASS! You’re gonna feel reet at home in this madhouse.

Admitting that her worst quality is being ‘very impatient’ and that she was a ‘really good runner’ when she was younger, Steph also spilled all about her past lads, revealing: “I’ve had boyfriends in the past but you know what it is? I get bored so easily you know, youse have to be really entertaining for us so I’m just gonna stick to being single for now and focus on myself (sic).”

She added that she’s not one to go after lads herself, saying: “If I’m honest, I don’t chat up boys, they have to come to me and if they don’t do that, they’re not getting it.”

Speaking about the family, Steph explained that she hopes she’ll get along with all the radge-packets in the house, telling MTV: “I feel like I’m gonna get along with the boys so well because I’m a tomboy. I don’t fancy any of the boys in the house, I think they’re all really good looking but I don’t fancy any of them.

“I know girls can be really bitchy but I’m hoping the girls will accept us for who I am, and I’ll get along with everyone in the house.”

We cannot WAIT to see these two getting radge in the Toon!

Get ready for more mortal madness when BRAND NEW Geordie Shore starts, Tuesday 9th January at 10pm - only on MTV!

