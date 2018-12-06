Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore Spoiler: Holly Hagan Tells Kyle Christie She ‘Lost A Lot Of Herself’ In Their Relationship

Geordie Shore continues Tuesdays at 10pm on MTV UK!

Rachel Pilcher
Thursday, December 6, 2018 - 10:51

Just when you thought the Geordie Shore family had seen enough surprises to last a lifetime this series, next week’s episode throws a whole new shock at them as Scotty T invites their former housemate Kyle Christie to the ranks to help with their latest work assignment.

With Holly Hagan also in the house after making her belta return, the pair end up sitting down together for an honest chat about their relationship – and things get a little awkward.

Watch Holly and Kyle’s honest heart-to-heart in this sneak peek clip:

Sitting in the house garden after the radgies enjoy a mortal night on the Toon, Kyle apologises to Holly for what went on between them: “I’m sorry for everything that happened and I’m sorry for everything that happened outside the house, inside the house, it’s fine.”

MTV

Telling him there’s “no need to apologise,” Holly admits: “I just hope that you learnt from the situation that we were in.”

MTV

She adds that their relationship taught her “not to be treated like that,” to which Kyle replies: “It wasn’t just me, Holly.”

MTV

MTV

Agreeing, she explains: “No no, honestly we were young, it is difficult, I see it in Chloe (Ferry) and Sam (Gowland), I do, I say to Chloe, I’m like ‘please don’t let him take away who you are’. I lost a lot of myself in the relationship and I never want her to do that.”

MTV

The OG lass continues: “(You were a) young lad in a relationship who doesn’t really want to be in the relationship.

“You hadn’t lived before me, you hadn’t gone out and done all the threesomes and sh*gged about and done whatever you wanted to do, you needed that.”

MTV

Away from their chat, Kyle admits that what Holly says is true: “Holly’s right, but I did love her and looking back on it, the relationship probably just wasn’t right for me at that time in my life.”

MTV

He then tells Holly that he’s “happy” for her, with the lass replying: “I honestly hope you find someone who makes you change, who makes you think that you can be an amazing person.”

All's well that ends well, right?

Geordie Shore continues Tuesdays at 10pm on MTV UK! And catch more sneak peeks from the episode here:

