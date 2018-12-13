Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore Spoiler: Sophie Kasaei Brings Alex Macpherson To Meet Her Dad And It’s ‘Awkward’

Rachel Pilcher
Thursday, December 13, 2018 - 09:30

Geordie Shore lass Sophie Kasaei and her Australia lad Alex Macpherson have been through a real rollercoaster journey with their romance since he landed in the Toon, but after finally seeming to sort things out, it looks like the pair are now on the right path.

So much so that in next week’s series finale, Sophie brings Alex to her dad’s restaurant for a romantic date – and it just so happens the man himself is there.

Watch Alex meet Sophie’s dad in this sneak peek look at next week’s Geordie Shore:  

Revealing to Alex that they are sat in her dad’s infamous restaurant, Sophie tells him: “Out of all the places in Newcastle to bring ya – you know I always tell you about my dad’s restaurant? So this is it. Isn’t it nice?”

MTV

Telling the lass that “it’s beautiful,” Alex adds away from their date: “I can’t believe Sophie’s brought me to her dad’s restaurant. Lucky he isn’t here because nothing says c*ckblock like a dad on a dinner date.”

MTV

Sharing her feelings for the Aussie lad, Sophie admits: “I love who you are, and I just love Alex. So I don’t want a dog, I don’t want a house or anything yet so you don’t need to like be scared.”

MTV

Having tucked into their pure mint dinner, Sophie’s dad then surprises Alex by walking over to talk to the pair: “Why is this waiter dude kissing my bird?”

MTV

MTV

After politely greeting Sophie’s dad and seemingly making a good impression, Alex admits away from the restaurant: “That was awkward. I did not know what to say. Nice to meet you sir, your daughter gives great blowjobs.”

MTV

MTV

Sophie goes on to tell him: “You’ve been a lucky man. Think of all the things I’ve done with you whilst you been in Newcastle so I think I deserve something,” pointing to her lips for a kiss.

What a way to end their Toon adventure, eh?

