Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Have An Awks Confrontation As He Rates Their Norty Rome Neck On To Her Face

Last time we saw our Geordie Shore radgies Gaz Beadle and Abbie Holborn, they were sharing a reet norty neck on in Rome after Gaz flip-reversed Abbie and Chloe Ferry's plan to c*ck block him from Elettra Lamborghini.

Whilst Gaz and Abbie went their separate ways when it came to getting all tucked up in bed for the night, it seems the mint pair still have some things to discuss - those things actually being one thing that has four letters and begins with k.

Yes, we're talking about their K-I-S-S.

WATCH GAZ AND ABBIE COME FACE-TO-FACE TO DISCUSS THEIR NORTY ROME NECK ON IN THIS SNEAK PEEK CLIP:

In the next episode, with the radge-packets feeling about as fresh as a month-old pack of potatoes after the mortal night out where THAT tash on happened, Sophie Kasaei quizzes Abbie on her feelings for Gaz, while Marnie Simpson asks Gaz exactly what he's playing at by flirting with the newbie.

And in this exclusive first look at the upcoming episode (airing Tuesday 3rd October at 10pm on MTV youse lot), Gaz and Abbie decide it's time to talk about what's really going on, with the OG lad actually rating the kiss in question.

Speaking to Abbie, Gaz says: "I think we should talk about the kiss. For me, I mean, we're talking about a six, seven out of ten. I mean…"

Despite that AWKS rating, Abbie admits away from the club: "I'm talking to Gary about the kiss. I'm so glad it's not awkward between us. We're both on the same page and we can both have a laugh about it."

Reiterating her thoughts to Gaz, Abbie tells the Geordie lad: "You know what I love? Like, we woke up this morning and it wasn't even awkward."

Away from the club, Gaz explains: "This is just a bit of fun. I'm not Scott, we're just having a laugh. When we get back to Newcastle, it might continue, it might not. Just enjoy yourself."

He adds to Abbie: "If it happens again, it happens again. If it doesn't, it doesn't."

What a canny big cliffhanger.

After the two cheers to 'having fun', Gaz cheekily tells Abbie: "I might see you in a few hours. Well, not in the club. Back at the house. Maybe, you never know."

Aside from their conversation, Abbie admits she's feeling pretty positive after her chat with Gaz: "I know I said I wanted to neck on with a Roman, but it's good to know I've got Gary as a back up plan."

When in Rome, eh?

