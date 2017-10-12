Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: OI OI! Gaz Beadle Hits The Sh*g Pad For A Buck With Chloe Ferry's Ibiza Weekender BFF Bethan Kershaw

We've all seen that our radgie Gaz Beadle has been enjoying a reet norty bit of fun with mint lass Abbie Holborn during this series of Geordie Shore.

But it looks like our OG lad is actually turning to one of Chloe Ferry's BFFs - Ibiza Weekender worldie Bethan Kershaw - for his first sh*g pad buck of the series after first hitting it off when she came to Aaron Chalmers' birthday house party.

Having clearly thrown his luckiest penny in the nearest well, Gaz manages to bump into Bethan again on a mortal night out in the Toon after Chloe spots her dancing in another area of the club.

After wasting no time in going in for a cheeky tash on, Gaz then reserves Bethan a spare seat in the taxi as our radgies leave their night out.

Speaking away from the club, Abbie admits that she's not one hundred percent thrilled about it, saying: "Bethan is coming back to the house and I know I shouldn't have any right to be bothered but I am. This is exactly what I didn't wanna happen."

While everyone is focused on getting their five-a-day (kebab, pizza, chips, chicken nuggets and garlic sauce), Gaz takes the time to have a proper quick word with Abbie, telling her: "I just wanted to say thank you."

Replying to let him know it's all good, Abbie says: "Go have fun."

Speaking away from the house, Gaz admits that he's pretty buzzin' about how the situation with Abbie has turned out, saying: "Abbie seems fine that I'm sleeping out here with another girl. That is friendship right there."

As everyone heads off to bed, Gaz and Bethan get more than a little cosy under the sh*g pad bed covers, with the Geordie lad proper buzzin' about how the night's turned out.

Away from the pad, Gaz says: "Finally! I am f**king back!"

