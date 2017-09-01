Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Scotty T Admits He's 'Pure Gutted' As He Tells The Radgies He's Leaving The House For THIS Reason

Don't miss brand new Geordie Shore, Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV!

Rachel Pilcher
Friday, September 1, 2017 - 12:30

Poor Scotty T has had a reet tough time since entering the Geordie Shore house this time around, with his back problems meaning he's had to miss out on going radge and getting pure mortal with his fellow lads and lasses out on the Toon.

And now, the poor lad has announced that he's LEAVING the house as his injury continues to make him practically bed bound.

Sob!

WATCH SCOTTY T TELL THE RADGIES HE'S LEAVING THE HOUSE IN THIS EXCLUSIVE SPOILER CLIP:

In this exclusive sneak peek look at the upcoming episode (airing Tuesday 5th September at 10pm - do NOT miss it youse lot), we see Scotty T packing his bags whilst the rest of the squad get ready for another crackers night out.

MTV

Revealing why he's decided to wave goodbye to the house, Scotty T says: "Everyone's getting ready to go out and I'm pure foaming me - me back is absolutely killing. But, if I get meself away and get it sorted, then I can get back, Scotty techno-arse, wrap-a-d*ck, turbo-time. Yessir! (sic)."

MTV

Returning to the boys' bedroom after a heart-to-heart with Marty McKenna in the garden, Nathan Henry admits he's confused about what's going on, saying away from the house: "We get up to the boys' room to see if mattress back is ready to go out and he's packing his bags. What the f**k?"

MTV

Explaining his situation, Scotty T then tells Nathan: "Mate, I'm in pain and I cannot rest in here and I'm just having a sh*t time 'cause I cannot go out (sic)."

MTV

With Nathan saying away from the house that the radgies are 'dropping like flies', Marty adds: "First Gaz doesn't show up, then Aaron takes off and now Scott. What the f**k is going on in this house?"

With his bags sadly packed, Scotty T admits he's proper gutted to be heading away from his fellow radgies, but knows that it's for the best.

MTV

Speaking away from the house just before his departure, Scotty says: "I'm pure gutted that I'm going home but I know for a fact it's the best thing. I can hardly even f**king walk, and once I've had a bit of rest, I'll come back stronger and a bigger d*ckhead than ever."

MTV

MTV

HOWAY! We're wishing you a speedy recovery Scotty T and hope you're back to your radgie best very, very soon!

Watch ALL the dramz in brand new Geordie Shore, Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV! And get more sneak peek looks at the radge episode below:

Latest News

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry admits she&#039;d look &#039;totally different&#039; if she wasn&#039;t on the show

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Explains Why She'd Look 'Totally Different' If She Wasn't On The Show And It Involves Surgery - EXCLUSIVE

Look What You Made Her Do: Taylor Swift Gets First UK Number 1

Fergie's Visual Album Trailer Is Absolutely Insane In The Best Way Possible

Zayn Malik Is Now Officially A Part Of The Hadid Family

Scotty T drops an exit bombshell on his Geordie Shore radgies

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Scotty T Admits He's 'Pure Gutted' As He Tells The Radgies He's Leaving The House For THIS Reason

7 Times Zendaya Was A Total Badass

7 Golden Rules For Taking A Selfie As Flawless As Zendaya

Aaron Chalmers explains why he&#039;d choose to stay on Geordie Shore forever

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Reveals He'd Choose To Stay On The Show Forever And This Is Why - EXCLUSIVE

True Detective Season Three Gets The Official Green Light

New Music Round-Up: Jessie Ware, Mollie King, SZA and More

12 Celebrities Who Love To Gush About Their Other Half On Social Media

Zendaya Reveals She Was Cheated On As She Offers Relationship Advice To Fans

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Look Stronger Than Ever As They Stun At Event

Charli XCX Drops Two Amazing 'Boys' Remixes And We're Obsessed

7 Things We Loved About Niall Horan's Flicker Sessions In London

Drake Bell Jokes That Josh Peck's Wedding 'Looked Like It Sucked Anyway'

Taylor Swift will testify in a trail against the man she claims groped her

This Is Why You Won’t See Taylor Swift With Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Anytime Soon

"F**k It!" Friday: Mr Bingo

iam Payne Reveals How He Told Cheryl He Liked Her And She Went Bright Red Over His Crush

Liam Payne Has So Much To Say About His 'Great' Life With Cheryl But She's Been Scolding Him For Revealing Too Much

Mollie King - Hair Down - Exclusive On Set Pics

Mollie King Is Back With 'Hair Down' And It's Total Pop Perfection

More From Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry admits she&#039;d look &#039;totally different&#039; if she wasn&#039;t on the show

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Explains Why She'd Look 'Totally Different' If She Wasn't On The Show And It Involves Surgery - EXCLUSIVE

Scotty T drops an exit bombshell on his Geordie Shore radgies

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Scotty T Admits He's 'Pure Gutted' As He Tells The Radgies He's Leaving The House For THIS Reason

Geordie Shore 15 l Ep #2 Proper Mint Spoiler Pics

Aaron Chalmers explains why he&#039;d choose to stay on Geordie Shore forever

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Reveals He'd Choose To Stay On The Show Forever And This Is Why - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore 15 | Episode #2 Spoiler Vids

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore 1502 | WTF! Abbie, Chloe And Marty's Hot Tub Three-Way Tash On

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore 1502 | Oh Sh*t! Marty And Nathan Go Pure Radge Over Chloe Flirting

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore 1502 | OMG! Scotty T Drops An Exit Bombshell

Marnie Simpson Kisses Casey Johnson In Paris As The Pair Confirm Romance

TV Shows

Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From Geordie Shore Series 15 Episode #2!

Would our Geordie Shore radgies rather fight Vicky Pattison or Boss Anna?

Geordie Shore Radgies Reveal Whether They'd Rather Fight Vicky Pattison Or Anna The Boss - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore 15 | Exclusive Videos

Trending Articles

Scotty T drops an exit bombshell on his Geordie Shore radgies

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Scotty T Admits He's 'Pure Gutted' As He Tells The Radgies He's Leaving The House For THIS Reason

Stephen Bear Had The Best Response To Claims He’s ‘Controlling’ Charlotte Crosby

Teen Mom UK’s Mia Boardman Responds After Shocking Feud With Manley Geddes: ‘There Are Two Sides To Every Story’

Teen Mom UK’s Megan Salmon-Ferrari Hits Back At Haters Criticising Her For Buying A Horse While Living In A Hostel

Marnie Simpson Breaks Her Silence On Gaz Beadle Expecting A Baby With Emma McVey

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Look Stronger Than Ever As They Stun At Event

Would our Geordie Shore radgies rather fight Vicky Pattison or Boss Anna?

Geordie Shore Radgies Reveal Whether They'd Rather Fight Vicky Pattison Or Anna The Boss - EXCLUSIVE

Zayn Malik Is Now Officially A Part Of The Hadid Family

Watch Sophie Kasaei Get A Non-Surgical Chin Lift

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Admits It's 'Hard To Defend' Chloe Ferry After Nathan Henry Feud - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

11 Reality Show Reunions That We Were So Here For

Marnie Simpson And Nathan Henry Think ‘It Would Make Sense’ For Gaz Beadle To Quit Geordie Shore