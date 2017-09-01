Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Scotty T Admits He's 'Pure Gutted' As He Tells The Radgies He's Leaving The House For THIS Reason

Poor Scotty T has had a reet tough time since entering the Geordie Shore house this time around, with his back problems meaning he's had to miss out on going radge and getting pure mortal with his fellow lads and lasses out on the Toon.

And now, the poor lad has announced that he's LEAVING the house as his injury continues to make him practically bed bound.

Sob!

WATCH SCOTTY T TELL THE RADGIES HE'S LEAVING THE HOUSE IN THIS EXCLUSIVE SPOILER CLIP:

In this exclusive sneak peek look at the upcoming episode (airing Tuesday 5th September at 10pm - do NOT miss it youse lot), we see Scotty T packing his bags whilst the rest of the squad get ready for another crackers night out.

MTV

Revealing why he's decided to wave goodbye to the house, Scotty T says: "Everyone's getting ready to go out and I'm pure foaming me - me back is absolutely killing. But, if I get meself away and get it sorted, then I can get back, Scotty techno-arse, wrap-a-d*ck, turbo-time. Yessir! (sic)."

MTV

Returning to the boys' bedroom after a heart-to-heart with Marty McKenna in the garden, Nathan Henry admits he's confused about what's going on, saying away from the house: "We get up to the boys' room to see if mattress back is ready to go out and he's packing his bags. What the f**k?"

MTV

Explaining his situation, Scotty T then tells Nathan: "Mate, I'm in pain and I cannot rest in here and I'm just having a sh*t time 'cause I cannot go out (sic)."

MTV

With Nathan saying away from the house that the radgies are 'dropping like flies', Marty adds: "First Gaz doesn't show up, then Aaron takes off and now Scott. What the f**k is going on in this house?"

With his bags sadly packed, Scotty T admits he's proper gutted to be heading away from his fellow radgies, but knows that it's for the best.

MTV

Speaking away from the house just before his departure, Scotty says: "I'm pure gutted that I'm going home but I know for a fact it's the best thing. I can hardly even f**king walk, and once I've had a bit of rest, I'll come back stronger and a bigger d*ckhead than ever."

MTV

MTV

HOWAY! We're wishing you a speedy recovery Scotty T and hope you're back to your radgie best very, very soon!

