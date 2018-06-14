Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore Spoiler: WTF? Newbie Alex Macpherson Tries To Neck On With Nathan Henry: “I Asked You To Look After Me, Not Stick It On Me!”

Thursday, June 14, 2018 - 12:51

As if there hasn’t been enough drama in the new series of Geordie Shore, you’re in for a whole different kind in the next episode (which airs June 19 at 10pm), pets.

Aussie newbie Alex Macpherson has been relatively quiet so far, apart from snogging Sophie Kasaei and having a brief bust-up with Sam Gowland, but he’s all up in the mix in the upcoming instalment.

In a surprising move, Alex goes in for a neck-on with Nathan Henry, who is mortified.

WATCH THE EXCLUSIVE CLIP OF ALEX MACPHERSON TRYING TO SNOG NATHAN HENRY BELOW:

After feeling down about missing his boyfriend, Nathan asks Alex to look after him on the night out and Alex declares he won't pull.

MTV

Apart from Nathan clearly.

Nath immediately pulls away and demands to know what’s going on before telling Alex he’s mortal.

MTV

The Newcastle lad says in an exclusive spoiler: “What the f*ck is Alex playing at? Alex, I asked you to look after me not stick it on me! You’re absolutely mortal get off. What was that?”

MTV

And this wasn’t the first time that night Alex gets himself into trouble during the eve.

Sam is well annoyed after Alex tells him that Nathan isn’t that happy about his relationship with Chloe Ferry and immediately confronts his BFF about it.

MTV

He tells Nathan: “Do you know I was saying earlier, Alex pulled me and he said, ‘Nathan said you should tone it down.'”

And this is all news to Nathan as he reveals: “He said what? I know I chatted to him earlier but that’s not what I said. He needs to step down.”

MTV

A relieved Sam says: “That’s what I thought. Well it’s good to know that Nathan didn’t say that about us but what the f*ck was Alex thinking?

Tbh Sam, no one knows quite what Alex was thinking the whole night but to find out for yourself tune into Geordie Shore on Tuesday at 10pm only on MTV!

For more exclusive spoilers from the upcoming episode then check out the below...

