Geordie Shore

The Most Painfully Unglamorous Moments Of Old School Geordie Shore

Ahh the good old days

Friday, September 29, 2017 - 17:09

Recently in the world of Geordie Shore there’s been glamorous trips to far off lands, insane body transformations, swanky wedding plans and even a magazine-front-page-worthy baby bombshell.

But it hasn’t always been glitz and glamour for the gang on the toon.

Wanna hear Sophie Kasaei's words of wisdom for Holly Hagan and the single life? COURSE YOU DO.

Rewind back a few years aand the show was about as #relatable as it gets, so forget the #InstaGoals they’re giving us these days and cast your mind back to the pure magic that was season one.

These are the most painfully (but amazingly) unglamorous moments of old school Geordie Shore. Howay, started from the bottom, now we here.

1. Pre-drinks in this extremely normal kitchen which could be in your nan's house.

Getty

2. Vicky offering out Ferrero Rochers on a party bus.

MTV UK

3. Sophie weeing herself while wearing a fuzzy pink onesie.

MTV UK

4. This promo photoshoot in an outdoor hot tub on the Tyne.

Getty

5. Jay chatting up a girl at a bus stop while wearing a Naked Butler pinny.

MTV UK

6. Charlotte appearing in pap shots while wearing this giant hoodie.

Getty

7. Drinking from plastic cups in the clurb.

MTV UK

8. Greg keeping his socks on in the shag pad.

MTV UK

9. Gaz chatting up a barmaid next to the beer taps.

MTV UK

10. Charlotte working on the door with her clipboard.

MTV UK

11. Gaz handing out glasses of prosecco to the public.

MTV UK

12. Jay dancing with shot girls in front of this flowery curtain.

MTV UK

13. Greg and James arriving to a bar with actual tumbleweed.

MTV UK

14. Soph and Vicky having a heart to heart in these loos.

MTV UK

15. A quick drunken fall out in front of the disabled toilet.

MTV UK

16. Gaz being the main attraction in front of the buffet.

MTV UK

17. And last but not least, some super sleek pulling on the stairs.

MTV UK

Words by Lucy Wood

Latest News

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals What She *Really* Thinks About That Spurs Badge Tattoo From Series One - EXCLUSIVE

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Stephen Bear Admits Awkwardness Over Holly Hagan And Kyle Christie’s Appearance - EXCLUSIVE

Charlotte Crosby reacts to her tattoo reveal from Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Brands Stephen Bear 'A D*ck' Over His 'Villain Act' In The Series One Finale - EXCLUSIVE

The Killers Score Record Breaking Fifth UK Number 1 Album

Just Tattoo Of Us Hosts Stephen Bear And Charlotte Crosby Reckon The Tampon Tatt Was The Worst Design From Series One And This Is Why – EXCLUSIVE

The Nice Guys Is Getting A Female-Led TV Spin-Off

Charli XCX Performed 'Boys' With A Bunch Of Different Cute Boys

The Most Painfully Unglamorous Moments Of Old School Geordie Shore

Red Dead Redemption

It's Finally Here: Our First Glimpse At The Red Dead Redemption 2 Story Trailer

Miley Cyrus Talks 'Political' New Album, Says She Doesn't Know The New Taylor

11 Reasons Why Ex On The Beach's Alex Leslie Should Be Your New Life Coach

This GIF Of A Dog Swimming Underwater Is The Internet's New Favourite Meme

The New Riverdale Trailer Has Been Released And It's Seriously Dark

A Comprehensive List Of All The 'Jobs' They've Had On Geordie Shore

Gigi Hadid loses a shoe at Anna Sui SS18 with sister Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Addresses Competing With Her Sister Gigi Hadid For Jobs

Pink - Live At V Festival 2017

P!nk Is Addicted To Love On Amazing New Song 'Beautiful Trauma'

Rob Kardashian Is Reportedly Suing Black Chyna For 'Trying To Strangle Him' At Kylie Jenner's House

New Music Round-Up: Beyoncé, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and More...

STDs Are Now More Common Than Ever

Definitive Proof That Chloe Ferry Didn't Photoshop Her Bum In That Geordie Shore Group Pic

More From Geordie Shore

The Most Painfully Unglamorous Moments Of Old School Geordie Shore

A Comprehensive List Of All The 'Jobs' They've Had On Geordie Shore

Definitive Proof That Chloe Ferry Didn't Photoshop Her Bum In That Geordie Shore Group Pic

TV Shows

Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From Geordie Shore Series 15 Episode #6!

Geordie Shore 15 l Ep #6 Proper Mint Spoiler Pics

15 Moments That Prove Rebecca Walker Was The Most Underrated Geordie Ever TBH

8 Super Awkward Geordie Shore Hook Ups You Probably Forgot Happened

25 Early Geordie Shore Hairstyles That Will Just Leave You Plain Confused About Life

Chloe Ferry Puts Her Incredible Weight-Loss On Display In Cropped Jumper

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Have An Awks Confrontation As He Rates Their Norty Rome Neck On To Her Face

Marnie Simpson Lashes Out At Claims She Edited THIS Shot Of Chloe Ferry's Bum

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore 1506 | HOWAY! Gaz And Abbie's Tash On Talk

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry Puts Her Incredible Weight-Loss On Display In Cropped Jumper

Definitive Proof That Chloe Ferry Didn't Photoshop Her Bum In That Geordie Shore Group Pic

Marnie Simpson Lashes Out At Claims She Edited THIS Shot Of Chloe Ferry's Bum

15 Moments That Prove Rebecca Walker Was The Most Underrated Geordie Ever TBH

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Have An Awks Confrontation As He Rates Their Norty Rome Neck On To Her Face

25 Early Geordie Shore Hairstyles That Will Just Leave You Plain Confused About Life

8 Super Awkward Geordie Shore Hook Ups You Probably Forgot Happened

Celebrity

8 Celebrities Who Have Brutally Exposed The Truth About Other Celebs Online

14 Underrated, Long Forgotten Geordie Shore Legends We Miss Every Day

This Is Why You Should Never Try To Find Out Who Niall Horan Is 'Shagging'

The Most Painfully Unglamorous Moments Of Old School Geordie Shore

18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore