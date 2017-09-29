The Most Painfully Unglamorous Moments Of Old School Geordie Shore

Recently in the world of Geordie Shore there’s been glamorous trips to far off lands, insane body transformations, swanky wedding plans and even a magazine-front-page-worthy baby bombshell.

But it hasn’t always been glitz and glamour for the gang on the toon.

Wanna hear Sophie Kasaei's words of wisdom for Holly Hagan and the single life? COURSE YOU DO.

Rewind back a few years aand the show was about as #relatable as it gets, so forget the #InstaGoals they’re giving us these days and cast your mind back to the pure magic that was season one.

These are the most painfully (but amazingly) unglamorous moments of old school Geordie Shore. Howay, started from the bottom, now we here.

1. Pre-drinks in this extremely normal kitchen which could be in your nan's house.

Getty

2. Vicky offering out Ferrero Rochers on a party bus.

MTV UK

3. Sophie weeing herself while wearing a fuzzy pink onesie.

MTV UK

4. This promo photoshoot in an outdoor hot tub on the Tyne.

Getty

5. Jay chatting up a girl at a bus stop while wearing a Naked Butler pinny.

MTV UK

6. Charlotte appearing in pap shots while wearing this giant hoodie.

Getty

7. Drinking from plastic cups in the clurb.

MTV UK

8. Greg keeping his socks on in the shag pad.

MTV UK

9. Gaz chatting up a barmaid next to the beer taps.

MTV UK

10. Charlotte working on the door with her clipboard.

MTV UK

11. Gaz handing out glasses of prosecco to the public.

MTV UK

12. Jay dancing with shot girls in front of this flowery curtain.

MTV UK

13. Greg and James arriving to a bar with actual tumbleweed.

MTV UK

14. Soph and Vicky having a heart to heart in these loos.

MTV UK

15. A quick drunken fall out in front of the disabled toilet.

MTV UK

16. Gaz being the main attraction in front of the buffet.

MTV UK

17. And last but not least, some super sleek pulling on the stairs.

MTV UK

Words by Lucy Wood