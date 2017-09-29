The Most Painfully Unglamorous Moments Of Old School Geordie Shore
Ahh the good old days
Friday, September 29, 2017 - 17:09
Recently in the world of Geordie Shore there’s been glamorous trips to far off lands, insane body transformations, swanky wedding plans and even a magazine-front-page-worthy baby bombshell.
But it hasn’t always been glitz and glamour for the gang on the toon.
Rewind back a few years aand the show was about as #relatable as it gets, so forget the #InstaGoals they’re giving us these days and cast your mind back to the pure magic that was season one.
These are the most painfully (but amazingly) unglamorous moments of old school Geordie Shore. Howay, started from the bottom, now we here.
1. Pre-drinks in this extremely normal kitchen which could be in your nan's house.
2. Vicky offering out Ferrero Rochers on a party bus.
3. Sophie weeing herself while wearing a fuzzy pink onesie.
4. This promo photoshoot in an outdoor hot tub on the Tyne.
5. Jay chatting up a girl at a bus stop while wearing a Naked Butler pinny.
6. Charlotte appearing in pap shots while wearing this giant hoodie.
7. Drinking from plastic cups in the clurb.
8. Greg keeping his socks on in the shag pad.
9. Gaz chatting up a barmaid next to the beer taps.
10. Charlotte working on the door with her clipboard.
11. Gaz handing out glasses of prosecco to the public.
12. Jay dancing with shot girls in front of this flowery curtain.
13. Greg and James arriving to a bar with actual tumbleweed.
14. Soph and Vicky having a heart to heart in these loos.
15. A quick drunken fall out in front of the disabled toilet.
16. Gaz being the main attraction in front of the buffet.
17. And last but not least, some super sleek pulling on the stairs.
Words by Lucy Wood
