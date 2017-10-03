Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Reveals He And Marnie Simpson Are 'In The Best Place They've Ever Been' After Their Rome Trip - EXCLUSIVE

OI OI! It's no big secret that our Geordie Shore radgies Marnie Simpson and Aaron Chalmers had a proper mint time during the squad's Rome outing, with the pair enjoying a cute candlelit dinner date and just generally looking cosier than a 15 tog duvet.

With our lads and lasses returning from Rome in tonight's episode, Maaron have been spilling the beans on the current situation between them, with Aaron admitting they're in a pure belta place right now.

BUZZIN'!

WATCH MARNIE AND AARON TALK ABOUT THEIR RELATIONSHIP IN THIS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO:

Speaking in an exclusive Confession Cam for MTV, Aaron explained: "Me and Marnie have just got back from Rome and I think we are probably in the best place we've ever been since I walked in this house. Me and Marnie are in a good place and I just hope it continues because when we are not arguing and fighting, we are literally best friends."

He went on to speak about his hopes for the future, admitting: "I think this time, we're gonna take it very slow. If we keep going how we're going and we're not arguing, then I don't see why we won't be boyfriend and girlfriend."

Aaron is buzzin' about him and Marnie / MTV

WHY AYE, LAD!

Marnie, meanwhile, admitted that whilst she's enjoying having some fun with her fellow Geordie, she's not looking for any sort of serious relationship after her split from Lewis Bloor.

Marnie admits she's not looking for anything serious / MTV

Marnie and Aaron shared a cute date night in Rome / MTV

The worldie explained: "I really enjoyed being away with Aaron, we didn't have any arguments. So me and Aaron are dating, I mean I've just gotten out of a relationship so I think dating's probably the best thing for us right now and obviously I'm very comfortable with Aaron, we have a lot of fun, I'm not in a place where I go out and pull random people, that's just not me."

Maaron were STRONG on the Geordies' trip / MTV

Marns added: "Obviously I'm not ready for anything serious and I don't think he is either, so right now we're just having fun, enjoying each other's company, spending the nights together."

Wink. Wink.

CUTE. / MTV

Another radgie who's proper buzzin' is Marnie's cousin Sophie Kasaei, who admitted: "They do really care about each other. I don't know if they'll ever have a relationship or be full on, but for the time in here, I think it's really helped her and I think that both of them are getting along more than ever and it's really really nice to watch."

Marnie's cousin Sophie is really happy for Maaron / MTV

Let's just hope things stay this mint for Maaron, eh?

Don't miss brand new Geordie Shore, Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV! And catch up with all the best bits from tonight's episode below: