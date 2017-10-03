Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Reveals He And Marnie Simpson Are 'In The Best Place They've Ever Been' After Their Rome Trip - EXCLUSIVE

Don't miss brand new Geordie Shore, Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV!

Rachel Pilcher
Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 23:00

OI OI! It's no big secret that our Geordie Shore radgies Marnie Simpson and Aaron Chalmers had a proper mint time during the squad's Rome outing, with the pair enjoying a cute candlelit dinner date and just generally looking cosier than a 15 tog duvet.

With our lads and lasses returning from Rome in tonight's episode, Maaron have been spilling the beans on the current situation between them, with Aaron admitting they're in a pure belta place right now.

BUZZIN'!

WATCH MARNIE AND AARON TALK ABOUT THEIR RELATIONSHIP IN THIS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO:

Speaking in an exclusive Confession Cam for MTV, Aaron explained: "Me and Marnie have just got back from Rome and I think we are probably in the best place we've ever been since I walked in this house. Me and Marnie are in a good place and I just hope it continues because when we are not arguing and fighting, we are literally best friends."

He went on to speak about his hopes for the future, admitting: "I think this time, we're gonna take it very slow. If we keep going how we're going and we're not arguing, then I don't see why we won't be boyfriend and girlfriend."

Aaron is buzzin' about him and Marnie / MTV

WHY AYE, LAD!

Marnie, meanwhile, admitted that whilst she's enjoying having some fun with her fellow Geordie, she's not looking for any sort of serious relationship after her split from Lewis Bloor.

Marnie admits she's not looking for anything serious / MTV

Marnie and Aaron shared a cute date night in Rome / MTV

The worldie explained: "I really enjoyed being away with Aaron, we didn't have any arguments. So me and Aaron are dating, I mean I've just gotten out of a relationship so I think dating's probably the best thing for us right now and obviously I'm very comfortable with Aaron, we have a lot of fun, I'm not in a place where I go out and pull random people, that's just not me."

Maaron were STRONG on the Geordies' trip / MTV

Marns added: "Obviously I'm not ready for anything serious and I don't think he is either, so right now we're just having fun, enjoying each other's company, spending the nights together."

Wink. Wink.

CUTE. / MTV

Another radgie who's proper buzzin' is Marnie's cousin Sophie Kasaei, who admitted: "They do really care about each other. I don't know if they'll ever have a relationship or be full on, but for the time in here, I think it's really helped her and I think that both of them are getting along more than ever and it's really really nice to watch."

Marnie's cousin Sophie is really happy for Maaron / MTV

Let's just hope things stay this mint for Maaron, eh?

Don't miss brand new Geordie Shore, Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV! And catch up with all the best bits from tonight's episode below:

Geordie Shore 15 l Ep #6 Proper Mint Spoiler Pics

  • legit geordie shore
    MTV
    1 of 20
  • Gwaaaan lad!
    MTV
    2 of 20
  • #keemon
    MTV
    3 of 20
  • crack on, chloe lass
    MTV
    4 of 20
  • it's proper kickin' off
    MTV
    5 of 20
  • Are ya alreet, Abbie pet?
    MTV
    6 of 20
  • scran solves everything...
    MTV
    7 of 20
  • ... almost
    MTV
    8 of 20
  • ill
    MTV
    9 of 20
  • mortal neet, pet?
    MTV
    10 of 20
  • no place like home
    MTV
    11 of 20
  • bus banter ftw
    MTV
    12 of 20
  • oh no
    MTV
    13 of 20
  • lasses to the rescue
    MTV
    14 of 20
  • why aye chef
    MTV
    15 of 20
  • mirror mirror on the wall, who's the most decent geordie of all?
    MTV
    16 of 20
  • it's back #HOWAY
    MTV
    17 of 20
  • one is the loneliest number
    MTV
    18 of 20
  • #SCRAN
    MTV
    19 of 20
  • in there like swimwear
    MTV
    20 of 20

Latest News

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Why She C*ck Blocked Gaz Beadle From Elettra Lamborghini - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Reveals He And Marnie Simpson Are 'In The Best Place They've Ever Been' After Their Rome Trip - EXCLUSIVE

Demi Lovato Talks Being A Role Model And Having The Best Fans In The World

Marnie Simpson's Word Of Warning To Chloe Ferry: She Needs To Stop The Surgery Now

Charlotte Crosby's Incredible Transformation Over The Years

10 Things Anyone With An Ex Who Isn’t An Ex Will Understand

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Says It's Her Turn To Be The Pretty One After Marnie Simpson Applauds Her Weight-Loss

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa React To Las Vegas Shooting

Kem Cetinay And Chris Hughes Perform Live At Ministry Of Sound And Confirm Their Record Deal

Chris & Kem Top The iTunes Chart With Debut Single 'Little Bit Leave It'

Love Island’s Alex Bowen Expects THIS ‘Crazy’ Thing To Happen At Vicky Pattison’s Wedding

Love Island's Chris Hughes SLATES Katie Price Over Those 'Threatening' Voice Notes - EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Just Tattoo Of Us&#039; Charlotte Crosby comments on Charlotte Dawson and Katie Salmon&#039;s row

Charlotte Crosby Says Charlotte Dawson And Katie Salmon's Argument On Just Tattoo Of Us Was One Of 'The Biggest They've Ever Had On The Show' - EXCLUSIVE

Lady Gaga Crowned The First Honorary Miss Gay America

Miley Cyrus Kicks Off Miley Week on Jimmy Fallon With Powerful Performances

HAIM Throw A Barn Dance In 'Little of Your Love' Video

Single AF start date is CONFIRMED

Single AF Start Date Confirmed: Do Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Find Love In The Paris Chateau?

Stormzy Teases Second Album On New Freestyle '4AM In London'

Zoella, Caspar Lee And More YouTube Faves Chat HelloWorld In This Exclusive 360° Campervan Interview

13 Of The Worst People Present In Every Uni Seminar Group

Jesy Nelson Takes To Insta To Introduce New Boyf To The World

More From Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Why She C*ck Blocked Gaz Beadle From Elettra Lamborghini - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Reveals He And Marnie Simpson Are 'In The Best Place They've Ever Been' After Their Rome Trip - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore 1506 | Confession Cam: Nathan And Chloe Talk About Their Awks Rome Fight

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore 1506 | Confession Cam: Marnie And Aaron Are In A Good Place As They Continue Dating

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Geordie Shore

The Geordie Lasses’ Incredible Transformations | MTV Celeb

Sophie Kasaei And Chloe Ferry Display Incredible Weight-loss As Geordie Shore Gets Back To Filming

Charlotte Crosby Goes To The Dark Side With This Drastic Hair Transformation

Sophie Kasaei On Those Reports Charlotte Crosby Is Set To Enter I’m A Celeb

This Is Why Sophie Kasaei Doesn’t Think Scotty T Should Get Engaged Yet

Vicky Pattison Is A Literal Goddess On ‘BAE-cation’ With John Noble

Sophie Kasaei Reveals Why She Still Won’t Be Seen Wearing A Bikini

Trending Articles

Sophie Kasaei And Chloe Ferry Display Incredible Weight-loss As Geordie Shore Gets Back To Filming

Charlotte Crosby Finally Comes Clean About Stephen Bear Engagement Rumours After Being Spotted With A Ring

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Welcome Baby Boy As They Reveal His Unique Name

Style

Every Single Time Chloe Ferry Proved She Was Queen Of The Crop Top

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Dawson Breaks Down As She Sees Her Sentimental New Tattoo For The First Time

Charlotte Crosby Goes To The Dark Side With This Drastic Hair Transformation

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Says It's Her Turn To Be The Pretty One After Marnie Simpson Applauds Her Weight-Loss

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Have An Awks Confrontation As He Rates Their Norty Rome Neck On To Her Face

Charlotte Crosby's Incredible Transformation Over The Years

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Just Tattoo Of Us&#039; Charlotte Crosby comments on Charlotte Dawson and Katie Salmon&#039;s row

Charlotte Crosby Says Charlotte Dawson And Katie Salmon's Argument On Just Tattoo Of Us Was One Of 'The Biggest They've Ever Had On The Show' - EXCLUSIVE