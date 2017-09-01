Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Reveals He'd Choose To Stay On The Show Forever And This Is Why - EXCLUSIVE

If we had our way, we'd be watching our Geordie Shore radgies getting mortal and getting up to all sorts of radge antics until we were grey and old.

And it seems Aaron Chalmers feels that way too, as during a game of 'Would You Rather', he explained why he'd choose to stay in that canny crackers house FOREVER rather than never appearing on TV again.

Speaking exclusively to MTV, Aaron explained: "Would I rather be on Geordie Shore for the rest of me life or never be on TV again? At this moment in time, because me and Marnie are getting on really really well, I'm gonna say be on Geordie Shore for the rest of me life (sic)."

It seems Aaron's opinion is a popular one too, as his fellow radge-packets Sophie Kasaei, Abbie Holborn and Chloe Ferry all gave the same answer, revealing they would also MUCH prefer to stay on Geordie Shore FOREVER.

