Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Admits She Was ‘Really Angry’ That Stephanie Snowdon ‘Lied’ As The Lasses React To Their Radge Fight - EXCLUSIVE

Our Geordie Shore radgies could win Olympic gold, silver and bronze medals in the lost art of kicking off and going pure akka – as proven by Abbie Holborn and Stephanie Snowdon in tonight’s episode, after they ended up in a reet radge row following Steph telling Chloe Ferry that Abbie ‘doesn’t trust’ Sam Gowland.

Feeling proper angry when Chloe told her what Steph had been saying, Abbie confronted the new lass and branded her a “liar” – and now, she’s looking for an apology.

WATCH ABBIE REVEAL SHE WANTS AN APOLOGY FROM STEPH IN THIS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO:

Speaking in an exclusive Confession Cam for MTV, Chloe first explains exactly what went down in the Middlesbrough club: “Last night, Steph told us that she had a conversation with Abbie, and Abbie said that she doesn’t trust Sam.

“When Steph told us that Abbie said that, it just f**ked with me head again ‘cause obviously I was thinking in me head, ‘why does Abbie not trust Sam?’. So obviously, I spoke to Abbie (sic).”

Explaining that she never actually said she doesn’t trust the lad, Abbie reveals: “Chloe approached us and told us that apparently I said to Steph that I didn’t trust Sam. Now, I did not say that at all.

“At mini golf, Steph told us that Chloe said she loved Sam when she was drunk. Now, all I said was that I hope Sam’s on the same page as Chloe and I hope he doesn’t mug her off, and then from that to then say that I don’t trust Sam was just totally out of context, and I got really angry that Steph made that lie.”

Telling the Confession Cam that things had “escalated very quickly,” Steph goes on to confess that she might have gotten things a little mixed up, admitting: “What I thought she was saying might have come out a bit wrong. I think maybe I was a little bit in the wrong because I’ve worded it a bit wrong.”

Sam, meanwhile, has a theory for why Steph resorted to pushing Abbie, saying: “For me, last night when Steph pushed Abbie, there was absolutely no need for it whatsoever, and I’ll tell you now, the reason why she done it is ‘cause she was losing the argument. Why else would you need to push someone and get violent?

“At the end of the day, why are other people getting involved in mine and Chloe’s relationship? It’s between me and her, nobody else.”

With Chloe sharing advice that you “need to be honest” in the house because you’re “always gonna get found out in the end,” Steph adds that she’s “really sorry” for what she did to Abbie: “There is no excuses for pushing and, like, I hold my hand down, I am genuinely sorry.”

But will Abbie get the face-to-face apology she’s hoping for?

But will Abbie get the face-to-face apology she's hoping for?