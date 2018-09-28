Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Admits She’s In A ‘Different Headspace’ With Lads In The New Series - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore returns Tuesday 16th October at 10pm on MTV UK!

Rachel Pilcher
Friday, September 28, 2018 - 08:00

Abbie Holborn hasn’t always had the easier time in the Geordie Shore house when it comes to lads, with the mint lass sadly getting pied by some of our radgies, including Sam Gowland.

Luckily though, Abbie is putting all of this behind her as she heads back to the Toon for the brand new series (starting Tuesday 16th October at 10pm on MTV UK), with the range-packet admitting that she’s now in a very different frame of mind when it comes to romance in the house.

Keemon!

Watch Sh*gony Aunt Sophie Kasaei get the goss from Abbie in this exclusive video:

Opening up about the single life in a chat with our Sh*gony Aunt Sophie and Adam Guthrie, who joined the family last series, Abbie admits she’s ready to enjoy not being in a relationship.

She says: “I didn’t choose the single life, the single life chose me! 

MTV

“And I think before it bothered me a lot more than it does now, because I was thinking oh you know, ‘Everyone’s getting with each other, everyone’s in a relationship’ and I kind of felt like I needed to. 

“But I think this time around, I’m in a different headspace. I’m just having fun, and it’ll happen when it happens so I’m just gonna take this time that I’ve got and just enjoy being single.”

We’re buzzin’ for you, lass.

MTV

Talk then turns to whether the radgies prefer bucking in a relationship or when they’re single, with the two lasses putting their votes firmly in the relationship box.

Explaining why, Sophie says: “It is so good because you both know what each other like, what each other want, you don’t give a sh*t, and you just know each other’s bodies inside out.”

MTV

Adam, meanwhile, isn’t so sure, admitting: “I’m definitely not ready for a relationship but I definitely like having sex when I’m single.”

See what these lot get up to when Geordie Shore returns, Tuesday 16th October at 10pm on MTV UK! And watch more exclusive videos with our radgies here:

Latest News

Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Admits She’s In A ‘Different Headspace’ With Lads In The New Series - EXCLUSIVE
Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid both sport lovebites
Did Kendall Jenner And Anwar Hadid Give Each Other These Massive Love Bites?
Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Are Both ‘Casually Dating’ Other People After Their Split
Kylie Jenner splashes the cash on gold jewellery collection in honour of Baby Stormi.
Kylie Jenner Just Spent A Small Fortune On Tribute To Baby Stormi
Riverdale’s KJ Apa And Casey Cott Reveal How They Came Up With That Topless Parody
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry in gym wear
Chloe Ferry Is Called Out For Interesting Take On "Perfect" Gym Clothes
Alaska from RuPaul&#039;s Drag Race.
Maybe Stop Drinking Your Own Wee Already
Sophie Kasaei Finally Shows Off Her New Boyfriend And They Make The Cutest Couple
Ex On The Beach’s Matty B Admits He ‘Doesn’t Hold Grudges’ After That Awkward Kick-Off With Daisy Robins’ Ex Sam Ellerington - EXCLUSIVE
Shawn Mendes Thinks His Mum Leaked The Truth About His Secret Journal
Ex On The Beach’s Rhianne Saxby Is Suspicious Of George Keys’ Relationship With Katie Mann After Hearing His Mum’s Comments - Exclusive
Kim Kardashian boob tape
Cardi B Steals Kim Kardashian's Bizarre Boob Tape Trick
Geordie Shore’s New Radgie Faith Mullen Reveals Whether She’s Got Her Eye On Any Lads In The House – EXCLUSIVE
Celebs talk about sexting
From Khloe Kardashian To Rihanna: 7 Celebs Who Got Real About Sexting
Scotty T Has Returned To Geordie Shore So Let's Relive His Classic Turbo Moments
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the beach
Kim Kardashian Dropped A Sexual AF Comment On Kanye West's Instagram Pic
London Celebrity Sightings: Charlie Brake and Ellie Brown.
Love Island’s Ellie Brown And Charlie Brake Have Split
YO! MTV Raps 2018
YO! MTV Raps UK – Everything You Need To Know About Series 1
Charlotte Crosby will not appear on I&#039;m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
Charlotte Crosby Is Exposed For Lying About I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Appearance
Lil Xan on Instagram.
Lil Xan Taken To Hospital For Eating Too Many Cheetos

More From Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Admits She’s In A ‘Different Headspace’ With Lads In The New Series - EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry in gym wear
Chloe Ferry Is Called Out For Interesting Take On "Perfect" Gym Clothes
Sophie Kasaei Finally Shows Off Her New Boyfriend And They Make The Cutest Couple
Geordie Shore’s New Radgie Faith Mullen Reveals Whether She’s Got Her Eye On Any Lads In The House – EXCLUSIVE
Scotty T Has Returned To Geordie Shore So Let's Relive His Classic Turbo Moments
Geordie Shore
Scotty T's Greatest Geordie Moments
Charlotte Crosby will not appear on I&#039;m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
Charlotte Crosby Is Exposed For Lying About I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Appearance
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson does Casey Johnson&#039;s Makeup
Marnie Simpson Gives Casey Johnson A Full Face Of Makeup And The Results Are Unreal
Geordie Shore’s Scotty T Reveals What It’s Really Like To Look After The Radgies As He Talks Being The New House Boss – EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore&#039;s Scotty T Dates TOWIE&#039;s Chloe Sims
Scotty T Gushes About His Date With TOWIE's Chloe Sims
Geordie Shore 18 Cast Talk New Boss Scotty T, Holly Hagan’s Return And A New Radgie In The New Series
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 18 MTV Shows | Sh*gony Aunt Confessions: Chloe And Sam

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Charlotte Crosby will not appear on I&#039;m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
Charlotte Crosby Is Exposed For Lying About I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Appearance
Geordie Shore 18 Cast Talk New Boss Scotty T, Holly Hagan’s Return And A New Radgie In The New Series
Sophie Kasaei Finally Shows Off Her New Boyfriend And They Make The Cutest Couple
Geordie Shore’s New Radgie Faith Mullen Reveals Whether She’s Got Her Eye On Any Lads In The House – EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry in gym wear
Chloe Ferry Is Called Out For Interesting Take On "Perfect" Gym Clothes
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson does Casey Johnson&#039;s Makeup
Marnie Simpson Gives Casey Johnson A Full Face Of Makeup And The Results Are Unreal
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the beach
Kim Kardashian Dropped A Sexual AF Comment On Kanye West's Instagram Pic
London Celebrity Sightings: Charlie Brake and Ellie Brown.
Love Island’s Ellie Brown And Charlie Brake Have Split
Drake x Jorja Smith Collaboration
Unreleased Drake and Jorja Smith Collaboration Song 'I Could Never' Surfaces Online
Charlotte Crosby toenail injury
The Most Shocking Celebrity Injuries Ever: Including Hailey Baldwin And Lil Xan
People think Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Expecting
People Think Meghan Markle Could Be Pregnant Because Of Her Hair Change