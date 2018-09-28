Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Admits She’s In A ‘Different Headspace’ With Lads In The New Series - EXCLUSIVE

Abbie Holborn hasn’t always had the easier time in the Geordie Shore house when it comes to lads, with the mint lass sadly getting pied by some of our radgies, including Sam Gowland.

Luckily though, Abbie is putting all of this behind her as she heads back to the Toon for the brand new series (starting Tuesday 16th October at 10pm on MTV UK), with the range-packet admitting that she’s now in a very different frame of mind when it comes to romance in the house.

Keemon!

Watch Sh*gony Aunt Sophie Kasaei get the goss from Abbie in this exclusive video:

Opening up about the single life in a chat with our Sh*gony Aunt Sophie and Adam Guthrie, who joined the family last series, Abbie admits she’s ready to enjoy not being in a relationship.

She says: “I didn’t choose the single life, the single life chose me!

MTV

“And I think before it bothered me a lot more than it does now, because I was thinking oh you know, ‘Everyone’s getting with each other, everyone’s in a relationship’ and I kind of felt like I needed to.

“But I think this time around, I’m in a different headspace. I’m just having fun, and it’ll happen when it happens so I’m just gonna take this time that I’ve got and just enjoy being single.”

We’re buzzin’ for you, lass.

MTV

Talk then turns to whether the radgies prefer bucking in a relationship or when they’re single, with the two lasses putting their votes firmly in the relationship box.

Explaining why, Sophie says: “It is so good because you both know what each other like, what each other want, you don’t give a sh*t, and you just know each other’s bodies inside out.”

MTV

Adam, meanwhile, isn’t so sure, admitting: “I’m definitely not ready for a relationship but I definitely like having sex when I’m single.”

See what these lot get up to when Geordie Shore returns, Tuesday 16th October at 10pm on MTV UK! And watch more exclusive videos with our radgies here: