Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Admits This Series Has Been ‘One Of Her Favourites’ As The Radgies Wave Goodbye To The House – EXCLUSIVE

It's time for our radgies to say goodbye to the Toon for another series!

Rachel Pilcher
Wednesday, March 14, 2018 - 07:00

So, that’s it youse lot. The kebab remains have been brushed into the bin, the fake tan bottles have been packed away and the Geordie Shore radgies have locked the door to the Toon house. Sob!

And what a reet belta of a series it’s been, eh? We’ve had tears, tantrums, akka fights, an awkward AF love triangle and more mortal times than ever – and to be honest, we’re already pure buzzin’ to see this family again.

But before they completely wave goodbye, the radge-packets have been looking back at all the highs and lows they’ve been through, with Abbie Holborn even branding series 16 “one of (her) favourites.”

WATCH THE RADGIES LOOK BACK ON SERIES 16 OF GEORDIE SHORE IN THIS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO:

Keemon, lass!

Summing up the series first, Sophie Kasaei tells MTV in an exclusive Confession Cam: “This series has been a one to remember. We’ve had two new members into the family – we’ve got Steph (Snowdon), we’ve got Sam (Gowland).

MTV

MTV

“Although I miss all the people that were on it, now that there’s new people, it is exciting that I’m getting to know them.”

MTV

Aaron Chalmers agrees, adding that it’s been an “amazing” series, despite being “gutted that Gaz (Beadle) isn’t here.”

Abbie also shares her thoughts on what life on the Toon has been like this time around, saying: “This series all in all has been one of my favourites. Although there’s been a lot of drama and a love triangle, it’s been amazing.”

MTV

OI OI!

With Nathan Henry and Chloe Ferry both noting their Tenerife holiday as one of their best moments in the house, the cast then turned to, sadly, looking back on their toughest moments in the house.

Speaking about the dramz she faced with Sam and Chloe when the three were stuck in a reet confusing love triangle, Abbie explains: “One of the lowest points for me this series would have to be arguing with Chloe.

MTV

“She’s one of my really good friends in this house and there was a lot of drama, but we’ve come out and we’re probably a lot closer.”

All’s mint that ends mint, right?

For Nathan, his hardest time came when he had a radge fight with Aaron: “The worst (moment) for me is probably mine and Aaron’s fight.

MTV

“We’re like brothers and it was awful, him not being here, him not being able to come to Tenerife.”

Giving his thoughts on that situation, Aaron added: “Had a bit of a scuffle with Nathan which really dampened me time, should never be fighting with family members, but all in all, been an amazing time.

MTV

“Literally can’t wait for tonight, the last night, and we always, always go out with a f**king bang (sic).”

Until next time, ye radgies! Catch up with all the best bits from last night's episode below:

Latest News

Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Admits This Series Has Been ‘One Of Her Favourites’ As The Radgies Wave Goodbye To The House – EXCLUSIVE
8 Lessons The Teen Mom UK Girls Have Taught Us
Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland Admits He’s ‘Onto Something Special’ With Chloe Ferry As The Pair Make Things Official On The Finale Episode – EXCLUSIVE
How To Support The US Student Movement Calling For Gun Control
Harry Styles
Harry Styles Debuts Two Brand New Songs on Tour
Camila Cabello &amp; Niall Horan
Niall Horan Performs Stunning Camila Cabello Cover
12 Of The Most Dramatic Jersey Shore Moments EVER
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Scores Fourth Solo US Top 20 Hit
Ex On The Beach First Look: Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Arrives On The Beach Looking For Love And Not Another "D*ckhead."
Marnie Simpson’s Underwear Habit That Drives Boyfriend Casey Johnson Up The Wall
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Opens Up About Her Relationship With Muggy Mike: "We've Got A Lot In Common"
Liam Payne
Liam Payne Wows with Amazing Rendition of John Mayer Classic
Mabel &amp; Not3s - Fine Line - MTV Exclusive Laid Bare Commentary
Mabel Praises Not3s For Coming Through On ‘Fine Line’ Even If He Did Miss His Flight!
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson On Aaron Chalmer's Girlfriend: "I Bet She F*cking Hates Me"
Were Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Caught Giggling After Liam Payne's Performance?
Ally Brooke
Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke Signs Major Solo Music Deal
Demi Lovato &amp; Fifth Harmony
Demi Lovato Praises Normani and Khalid’s Duet ‘Love Lies’
Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Sneakily Records Butt Naked Sam Gowland Shaking His Booty To Beyonce
Tracy Beaker Is Coming Back As A Single Mum Fighting To Make Ends Meet
Kylie Jenner Forced To Change Instagram Caption After Fans Ask: "What About Your Baby?"

More From Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Admits This Series Has Been ‘One Of Her Favourites’ As The Radgies Wave Goodbye To The House – EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland Admits He’s ‘Onto Something Special’ With Chloe Ferry As The Pair Make Things Official On The Finale Episode – EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 16 | Episode #10 Best Bits
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 1610 | Confession Cam: Sam And Chloe Open Up About Their Future Together
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 1610 | Confession Cam: The Radgies Look Back At The Series And They Say Goodbye To The Toon
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 1610 | OMG! Aaron's Mortal Marnie Love Confession
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 1610 | Oh Sh*t! Nathan Questions Marnie And Aaron About Their Sick Sesh
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 1610 | WTF! Marnie And Aaron's Sneaky Bathroom Sesh
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 1610 | Aww! Chloe Gets Emosh In Sam Heart-To-Heart With Nathan
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 1610 | Aaron's Reet Radge Relationship Initiation For Sam
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 1610 | WHY AYE! Marnie And Aaron's Cute Maaron Chat
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 1610 | HOWAY! Steph Makes A Big Abbie Apology

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry and Sophie Kasaei taken to hospital
Graphic Content Warning: Badly Injured Geordie Shore Stars Chloe Ferry And Sophie Kasaei Taken To Hospital For Treatment
Troye Sivan in the music video for &#039;My My My!&#039;, his 2018 single, directed by Grant Singer
Troye Sivan Unleashes Sexy Video For New Single 'My My My!'
From Rihanna To Sophie Kasaei: Celebs' Kinkiest Confessions Ever
Ex On The Beach First Look: Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Arrives On The Beach Looking For Love And Not Another "D*ckhead."
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson On Aaron Chalmer's Girlfriend: "I Bet She F*cking Hates Me"
Marnie Simpson’s Underwear Habit That Drives Boyfriend Casey Johnson Up The Wall
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Opens Up About Her Relationship With Muggy Mike: "We've Got A Lot In Common"
Kylie Jenner Forced To Change Instagram Caption After Fans Ask: "What About Your Baby?"
The Reason Behind Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez's Latest Split Might Surprise You
From Amber Rose To Fergie: Celebs With Seriously Shocking Pasts
Sophie Kasaei, Olivia Buckland And Lateysha Grace Talk Relationships In That's What She Said Episode 2
Little Mix for tmrw magazine
Little Mix, Louis Tomlinson and BTS Win Major iHeart Radio Music Awards