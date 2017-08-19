Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has Confirmed She's Bought A New Foundation And All Is Well In The World Again - EXCLUSIVE

If there's one thing we're always going to know and love newest Geordie Shore family member Abbie Holborn for (apart from her being a reet hilarious worldie), it's going to be *that* make-up fail from the last series, where her face didn't quite match up to her neck.

Oh, lass. Don't worry, we've all been there.

Luckily though, Abbie's revealed that this time around things in her make-up bag will be a lot different, with the beaut lass exclusively telling MTV: "Since last season, (I) got rid of the blonde hair 'cause it didn't look well with me tan. I've also bought a brand new foundation that matches me skin tone so you'll no longer be seeing a sl*g line (sic)."

