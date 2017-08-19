Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has Confirmed She's Bought A New Foundation And All Is Well In The World Again - EXCLUSIVE
Don't miss brand new Geordie Shore, starting Tuesday 29th August at 10pm - only on MTV!
If there's one thing we're always going to know and love newest Geordie Shore family member Abbie Holborn for (apart from her being a reet hilarious worldie), it's going to be *that* make-up fail from the last series, where her face didn't quite match up to her neck.
Oh, lass. Don't worry, we've all been there.
Luckily though, Abbie's revealed that this time around things in her make-up bag will be a lot different, with the beaut lass exclusively telling MTV: "Since last season, (I) got rid of the blonde hair 'cause it didn't look well with me tan. I've also bought a brand new foundation that matches me skin tone so you'll no longer be seeing a sl*g line (sic)."
WATCH ABBIE TALK NEW MAKE-UP AND ANSWER MORE PERSONAL QUESTIONS IN THIS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO:
Don't miss Abbie as a full-time family member in brand new Geordie Shore, starting Tuesday 29th August at 10pm - only on MTV! And catch up with ALL our Geordie lads and lasses below:
Geordie Shore 14 | Sexiest Selfies EVER Of The New Lads And Lasses
