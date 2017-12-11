Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Opens Up About Being Trolled Over That Make Up Mistake: ‘I Didn’t Want To Leave The House’ - EXCLUSIVE

Coming into Geordie Shore as the newest radgie is always going to come with its fair share of challenges, but for poor Abbie Holborn, it was actually one make-up mishap in her first series that gave her the biggest grief.

Ahead of the BRAND NEW series, which premieres on Tuesday 9th January at 10pm on MTV with TWO mint newbies (Love Island’s Sam Gowland and party lass Stephanie Snowdon, OI OI!), Abbie’s opened up about the trolling she faced when she didn't tan her face during a mortal night on the Toon during series 14, admitting the reaction was so intense, she ‘didn’t want to leave the house’.

Howay, lass!

WATCH ABBIE OPEN UP ABOUT TROLLS IN THIS EXCLUSIVE CHAT WITH SOPHIE KASAEI:

Sitting down for an exclusive heart-to-heart with Sophie Kasaei, worldie Abbie explained what it was like to first join the house: “I feel like people hadn’t even seen me on TV, they didn’t know who I was.

"I knew that there was people that have been in this house that were loved by everyone and it was hard for people to see new people coming in when they’ve loved other people in this house so much, so I found that a bit of a struggle.”

Opening up about her make-up mistake, Abbie then told Sophie: “When the whole make-up thing came out, I didn’t want to leave my house. It was in my first series and (I) didn’t have a clue about makeup, didn’t have a clue about anything.

MTV

“And then I remember I didn’t tan me face so I had this all brown body and pale face. And I woke up the next day and it was literally in ever single paper, online - even people that I know were tagging me in it and taking the mick and I remember I was in my room and I just cried and I didn’t want to leave my house (sic).”

MTV

Not cool, trolls.

After Sophie gave her some words of support, Abbie continued: “I’m not a bad person, why am I getting all this? What have I done to deserve this? I did get so much hate and so much trolling, but I did get a few messages off girls who were like, ‘look, everyone’s done it, you’re not on your own’, which was nice.”

Trolling is never okay, and we’re just glad our worldie has come back stronger. Keemon, lass!

Don't miss Abbie, Sophie and the rest of the radgies in brand new Geordie Shore, starting Tuesday 9th January at 10pm - only on MTV!

And watch Sophie interview the rest of the family in these exclusive videos: