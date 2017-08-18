Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Reveals Dramatic New Look After Getting Rinsed For Fake Tan Fail

No fake tan faux pas to see here.

Friday, August 18, 2017 - 11:35

It's no secret that Abbie Holborn is a stunning little radgie, but just like the best of us she has been victim to a fake tan fail or two, particularly during her first stint on Geordie Shore.

Well it looks like those days are well and truly behind her, since she looked nothing short of an even skin-toned goddess as she was joined by cast mates Scotty T, Sophie Kasaei, Chloe Ferry and Nathan Henry for a photo shoot to promote the upcoming series of the MTV Show.

Watch! Check out all your favourite radge packets in the teaser promo for the upcoming series of Geordie Shore >>>

The make-under comes after our lass got a little bit rinsed when the colour of her face just wasn't matching up to her body in scenes that aired during last season.

Her cast mate Gaz Beadle called the star out on Twitter back in April, but it looks like Abbie is having the last laugh since after splashing out on a brand a new foundation that matches her body perfectly.

GoffPhotos

The hair colour overhaul and cheeky eyebrow shape up is just the icing on the cake tbh.

Take that, Gaz.

Most of the Geordie Gang were out in full force to promote series 15 of the show, with the exceptions of Gaz, Marnie and Marty who were probably just too busy getting mortal somewhere.

Anyway, all the Geordie's that decided to show up were looking noticeably great. In particular, Sophie Kasaei, who debuted quite the incredible hair transformation following her alopecia struggle. 

GoffPhotos

Meanwhile, Chloe looked proper mint with a new pink barnet. Oh they are a good looking bunch.

Don't forget to catch the brand new season of Geordie Shore on Tuesday 29th August at 10pm, only on MTV!

Now why don't you treat yourself to a little catch up with all the Geordies...

 

 

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Reveals Dramatic New Look After Getting Rinsed For Fake Tan Fail

