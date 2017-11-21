Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly's Amazing Transformation Over The Years

Chantelle Connelly burst on to our screens in early 2016 when she joined TV's radgiest family, the Geordie Shore fam of course! The babe boldly claimed "I'm radge and I'm gonna wrap the lads around my little finger," and it's fair to say the stunner has all the lads AND lasses falling at her feet.

While Chantelle didn't stick around Newcastle's finest resident for long, she certainly made a lasting impression. She's changed quite a bit in the short time since joining the show, and the beauty is the queen of hair transformations. You just never know what you're going to get when it comes to her wardrobe either, is she going to step out in a racy bra or a roll neck knit jumper? Who knows, but she always looks proper mint.

Hit play on the video to see Chantelle Connelly's amazing transformation over the years...

So there you have it, the tattooed lass has undergone quite the image overhaul, but no matter what she always looks like a total worldie.

