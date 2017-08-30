Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Admits BFF Nathan Henry Had Her 'Best Interests At Heart' In On-Screen Fight Over Marty McKenna

Chloe Ferry has opened up about the on-screen fight that went down between her and best pal Nathan Henry after he encouraged Marty McKenna to neck on with a girl he met in the nightclub.

The drama all went down on the opening episode of Geordie Shore Series 15, when Chloe maintained that she wasn't interested in Marty anymore and told him she'd be fine if he hooked up with new lass Abbie Holborn instead.

Let's all get checking out the moment Nathan and Chloe had a mega meltdown over the Marty situation...

BFF Nathan Henry wasn't having any of it, and took his bromance with Marty to the next level when he picked out a girl in the club that he should tash on with. Naturally, Chloe wasn't too happy about Nathan interfering in the situation.

After a massive row erupted over Chloe's true feelings for Marty, Nathan told Chloe to "f** off" and left the conversation. Now the pair of them have taken to Twitter to reassure fans that their clash is all water under the bridge.

Chloe wrote: "When you like someone it does crazy things to you but @NathanHGShore I love you more than ever and ano you had my best interests at heart."

Meanwhile, Nathan posted: "There ya have it Ep1... all I can say is 1) I could of handled that better. 2) only so long ya can listen to the same shit for #GEORDIESHORE"

He later took to Instagram to share another tribute to his pal: "We fight, we argue, we help each other to grow, that's what brothers and sisters are for @chloegshore1"

Phew. We're relieved to hear these two buried that hatchet and went back to being best pals in no time.

Geordie Shore Series 15 continues on MTV on Tuesdays at 10pm...

Howay pet! Get watching episode one of the new series of Geordie Shore IN FULL. We're too good to you.