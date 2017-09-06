Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Admits She’s Livid Over Abbie Holborn And Marnie Simpson's Lesbian Snogging Betrayal – EXCLUSIVE

In last night’s brawl-fest that was Geordie Shore, the house kicked off every five minutes. But there was one new love blossoming that no one saw coming.

MTV

WATCH THE EXCLUSIVE CONFESSION CAM OF THE CAST TALKING ABBIE AND MARNIE'S NECK ON:

To cheer up Marnie Simpson because she was missing Aaron Chalmers, Abbie Holborn locked lips with the mortal lass. And Chloe Ferry was not chuffed.

MTV

Marnie exclusively explained to MTV: “So last night I actually kissed Abbie. I don’t know what the f*ck I was drinking but I’m definitely not in the place to kiss her yet. Come on she has to be in this house a bit longer.”

MTV

And Abbie admitted that Chloe was less than pleased: “Chloe and Marnie are very lesbian and they always neck on, it’s always them so I think Chloe got very jealous that I got in there with Marnie. I think she even swilled us.”

MTV

So did Chloe really throw a drink at her housemate? She said: “Yes I did swill Abbie but I need to show her who is boss of the lesbians. Me and Marnie are girlfriends so Abbie needs to find her own girlfriend. I was just joking swilling Abbie but I was showing her who is boss.”

MTV

Her BFF Marnie could understand how she would be a bit miffed: “To be fair me and Chloe have drifted a lot and we are finally getting back to the place where we used to be, and were finally kissing again. Basically we’re girlfriends again so I can understand why she is getting jealous because she didn’t want me to cheat on her with Abbie.”

But will Marnie and Abbie stay away from each other’s lips from now on?

MTV

Abbie said: “I actually wouldn’t believe it myself and they all said when you neck on with Marnie that’s when you’re a proper family member. Who knows it might happen again.”

Geordie Shore continues on Tuesday at 10pm only on MTV!

And if you missed last night's episode then check out the best bits you little radgies...