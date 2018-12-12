Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Brands Sophie Kasaei’s Aussie Lad Alex Macpherson ‘A Waste Of Time’ After His Abbie Holborn Flanter

Rachel Pilcher
Wednesday, December 12, 2018 - 09:00

One of the things we love most about our Geordie Shore family is that they’ll never hesitate to defend and stick up for each other whenever the going gets reet tough in the Toon.

Which is exactly what happened in last night’s episode, with Chloe Ferry standing up for her BFF Sophie Kasaei when Alex Macpherson chose to start a food fight with the radgies – Abbie Holborn in particular – instead of spending time with Sophie.

Watch Sophie and Chloe react to Alex’s antics in this exclusive video:

Explaining how all of Alex’s antics made her feel in an exclusive Confession Cam for MTV, Sophie says: “The other night, me and Alex had our first kiss in Newcastle and it went down really well until everyone was drinking and things took a turn for the worse. Uh uh uh, sorry, not in my city, not in my town, so I felt really mugged off and I did get really upset so I was crying.”

MTV

She adds that it was “an awful feeling” to kiss Alex and then hear what he’s said about Abbie: “Who does he think he is?”

MTV

Her fellow Geordie lass is also seriously unimpressed by Alex and had strong words for the Aussie lad: “Me as a girl, that is so disrespectful on my friend. Sophie has literally been hurt in the past, she broke up from a long-term relationship, he is a waste of time.”

MTV

MTV

Luckily for Sophie, the Aussie lad is definitely aware that he’s got some BIG making up to do, telling the Confession Cam: “I ‘ve got a little bit of apologising to do but hopefully everything will work itself out because I do genuinely like Sophie but at the moment I think I’m on the rocks with her because she was actually really p*ssed off.”

MTV

Find out what's next for this pair as Geordie Shore continues, Tuesdays at 10pm on MTV UK! And catch up on all the dramz from last night's episode here:

