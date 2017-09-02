Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Explains Why She'd Look 'Totally Different' If She Wasn't On The Show And It Involves Surgery - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore worldie Chloe Ferry isn't shy in opening up about the cosmetic surgery she's had done, and even recently admitted that she 'regrets' getting her nose job.

And now, the radgiest of radgies had revealed that if she wasn't living the mortal life in the most mortal house in the Toon, she'd look 'totally different' as she wouldn't have been able to afford surgery.

Speaking exclusively to MTV about whether she'd look the same if she wasn't on the show, Chloe explained: "I probably wouldn't look the same because before Geordie Shore I didn't really have the money to get like me lips done, me nose done, me extensions, so I'd probably look totally different (sic)."

Chloe also revealed what her dream job would be away from the show, telling MTV: "(My dream job would be) a choreographer in ice skating, 'cause that's what I wanted to do before I got asked to come on Geordie Shore."

Permission to get an ice rink put into the next house?

