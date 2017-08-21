Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Nearly Had To Call An Ambulance After Getting Her Head Stuck In A Cat Flap During Mortal Night Out - EXCLUSIVE
Don't miss brand new Geordie Shore, starting Tuesday 29th August at 10pm - only on MTV!
HOWAY! We're no strangers to seeing our radgiest lass Chloe Ferry in some seriously mortal situations on Geordie Shore, but nothing *quite* compares to the crackers story she recently told MTV, where she was almost forced to call the emergency services after she got herself into a bit of a flap.
Yes, really.
Admitting to the biggest trouble she's ever been in, Chloe exclusively told MTV: "The biggest trouble I've ever been in is when I went out on a night out and I come home and I didn't have me house keys so I tried to get through the cat flap and I basically went to sleep in the cat flap with me head in there (sic). We nearly had to call the ambulance."
WATCH THIS RADGE-PACKET SHARE MORE STORIES AS SHE ANSWERS PERSONAL QUESTIONS IN THIS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO:
Don't miss Chloe in brand new Geordie Shore, starting Tuesday 29th August at 10pm - only on MTV! And catch up with ALL our Geordies below:
Geordie Shore 14 | Sexiest Selfies EVER Of The New Lads And Lasses
-
Instagram/@abbieholborn1 of 24
-
Instagram/@abbieholborn2 of 24
-
Instagram/@abbieholborn3 of 24
-
Instagram/@billyphillips104 of 24
-
Instagram/@billyphillips105 of 24
-
Instagram/@billyphillips106 of 24
-
Instagram/@chelseabarber_x7 of 24
-
Instagram/@chelseabarber_x8 of 24
-
Instagram/@chelseabarber_x9 of 24
-
Instagram/@elettramiuralamborghini10 of 24
-
Instagram/@elettramiuralamborghini11 of 24
-
Instagram/@elettramiuralamborghini12 of 24
-
Instagram/@eveshannonx13 of 24
-
Instagram/@eveshannonx14 of 24
-
Instagram/@eveshannonx15 of 24
-
Instagram/@sambentham216 of 24
-
Instagram/@sambentham217 of 24
-
Instagram/@sambentham218 of 24
-
Instagram/@sarahgoodhart19 of 24
-
Instagram/@sarahgoodhart20 of 24
-
Instagram/@sarahgoodhart21 of 24
-
Instagram/@xzahida22 of 24
-
Instagram/@xzahida23 of 24
-
Instagram/@xzahida24 of 24