Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Nearly Had To Call An Ambulance After Getting Her Head Stuck In A Cat Flap During Mortal Night Out - EXCLUSIVE

HOWAY! We're no strangers to seeing our radgiest lass Chloe Ferry in some seriously mortal situations on Geordie Shore, but nothing *quite* compares to the crackers story she recently told MTV, where she was almost forced to call the emergency services after she got herself into a bit of a flap.

Yes, really.

Admitting to the biggest trouble she's ever been in, Chloe exclusively told MTV: "The biggest trouble I've ever been in is when I went out on a night out and I come home and I didn't have me house keys so I tried to get through the cat flap and I basically went to sleep in the cat flap with me head in there (sic). We nearly had to call the ambulance."

WATCH THIS RADGE-PACKET SHARE MORE STORIES AS SHE ANSWERS PERSONAL QUESTIONS IN THIS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO:

MTV

Don't miss Chloe in brand new Geordie Shore, starting Tuesday 29th August at 10pm - only on MTV! And catch up with ALL our Geordies below: