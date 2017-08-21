Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Nearly Had To Call An Ambulance After Getting Her Head Stuck In A Cat Flap During Mortal Night Out - EXCLUSIVE

Rachel Pilcher
Monday, August 21, 2017 - 08:00

HOWAY! We're no strangers to seeing our radgiest lass Chloe Ferry in some seriously mortal situations on Geordie Shore, but nothing *quite* compares to the crackers story she recently told MTV, where she was almost forced to call the emergency services after she got herself into a bit of a flap.

Yes, really.

Admitting to the biggest trouble she's ever been in, Chloe exclusively told MTV: "The biggest trouble I've ever been in is when I went out on a night out and I come home and I didn't have me house keys so I tried to get through the cat flap and I basically went to sleep in the cat flap with me head in there (sic). We nearly had to call the ambulance."

MTV

Geordie Shore 14 | Sexiest Selfies EVER Of The New Lads And Lasses

  • Phwoar! Abbie is #hotstuff
    Instagram/@abbieholborn
    1 of 24
  • Pua worldie!
    Instagram/@abbieholborn
    2 of 24
  • Work it guurl!
    Instagram/@abbieholborn
    3 of 24
  • Billy the gym lad!
    Instagram/@billyphillips10
    4 of 24
  • Everyday is gym day...
    Instagram/@billyphillips10
    5 of 24
  • Billy has the girls swooning all over the shop!
    Instagram/@billyphillips10
    6 of 24
  • Chelsea totally slayin'
    Instagram/@chelseabarber_x
    7 of 24
  • #cheeky
    Instagram/@chelseabarber_x
    8 of 24
  • Looking like a princess!
    Instagram/@chelseabarber_x
    9 of 24
  • Is Elettra naughty or nice?
    Instagram/@elettramiuralamborghini
    10 of 24
  • Definitely naughty!
    Instagram/@elettramiuralamborghini
    11 of 24
  • #rackcity
    Instagram/@elettramiuralamborghini
    12 of 24
  • Hot stuff eve!
    Instagram/@eveshannonx
    13 of 24
  • #smoking
    Instagram/@eveshannonx
    14 of 24
  • easy on the eyes, eve
    Instagram/@eveshannonx
    15 of 24
  • Sam means business!
    Instagram/@sambentham2
    16 of 24
  • body on point!
    Instagram/@sambentham2
    17 of 24
  • looking fly!
    Instagram/@sambentham2
    18 of 24
  • #eyecandy
    Instagram/@sarahgoodhart
    19 of 24
  • pretty in pink!
    Instagram/@sarahgoodhart
    20 of 24
  • oooft! #yikes
    Instagram/@sarahgoodhart
    21 of 24
  • Sumptious Zahida!
    Instagram/@xzahida
    22 of 24
  • oooh... saucy!
    Instagram/@xzahida
    23 of 24
  • Pout game strong.
    Instagram/@xzahida
    24 of 24

