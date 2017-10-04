Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Why She C*ck Blocked Gaz Beadle From Elettra Lamborghini - EXCLUSIVE

Don't miss brand new Geordie Shore, Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV!

Rachel Pilcher
Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 08:00

Last night's episode of Geordie Shore turned akka quicker than you can say 'radge packet' as Chloe Ferry and Nathan Henry had arguably their most intense kick off ever, triggered by Nathan confronting Chloe about her trying to c*ck block Gaz Beadle from Elettra Lamborghini.

Returning to the Toon, Nathan and Chloe are still in an awkward spot, with the pair both admitting that it might take a little while to sort things out.

WATCH NATHAN AND CHLOE TALK ABOUT THEIR AKKA ARGUMENT IN THIS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO:

Speaking in an exclusive Confession Cam, Chloe told MTV: "I've just got back from Rome and I am really upset about mine and Nathan's fight because me and Nathan come in the house together and we've always been really close, and I know that he sees us like a sister but sometimes the way he speaks to us isn't right and it does upset us."

Chloe is still reet upset about arguing with Nathan / MTV

Chloe and Nathan had a serious kick off in last night's episode / MTV

On the subject of *that* c*ck blocking incident, Chloe explained: "Then, when I was just trying to go in-between Elettra and Gary, it was just a joke, it was all banter, but I just feel like it's always me that he's kicking off with and he sometimes forgets that he's a boy and you can't speak to us like that 'cause it does upset us (sic)."

Chloe tried her hardest to c*ck block Gaz / MTV

Nathan, meanwhile, had his own thoughts about Chloe's game playing, telling MTV that he believes she did it to 'f**k with Gary."

He said: "In the process, not only did she end up winding Gary up, she ended up winding a lot of people up but no-one had the balls to say anything to Chloe and I feel like, me being 'the closest' to her, it was my place to do something. But I don't understand why you are c*ck blocking Gary, and yes it started as a game but it is annoying. 

"We kinda went head-to-head and it was just like an explosive argument."

Things got seriously awks between Chloe and Nathan / MTV

Despite things being awks between the BFFs, Nathan admitted that he does believe they'll eventually sort things out, saying: "I do know in the long run me and Chloe will make friends, because I do wanna get that bond back, but right now the bond isn't there and if me and Chloe do wanna be friends, that's something we both need to work on, not one more than the other, it needs to come from both sides."

Nathan reckons he will eventually sort things out with Chloe / MTV

Chloe is also hoping her and Nathan can get back to being super close, admitting: "Hopefully like we do sort it out and stuff 'cause I don't wanna be arguing with one of me best friends, it's not right 'cause it is obviously upsetting. I don't wanna argue with him but he needs to just watch his mouth sometimes cause it's not nice the things he says (sic)."

Fingers crossed these two can work things out ASAP.

Don't miss more dramz as Geordie Shore continues, Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV! And catch up with all the best bits from last night's episode here:

Geordie Shore 15 l Ep #6 Proper Mint Spoiler Pics

  • legit geordie shore
    MTV
    1 of 20
  • Gwaaaan lad!
    MTV
    2 of 20
  • #keemon
    MTV
    3 of 20
  • crack on, chloe lass
    MTV
    4 of 20
  • it's proper kickin' off
    MTV
    5 of 20
  • Are ya alreet, Abbie pet?
    MTV
    6 of 20
  • scran solves everything...
    MTV
    7 of 20
  • ... almost
    MTV
    8 of 20
  • ill
    MTV
    9 of 20
  • mortal neet, pet?
    MTV
    10 of 20
  • no place like home
    MTV
    11 of 20
  • bus banter ftw
    MTV
    12 of 20
  • oh no
    MTV
    13 of 20
  • lasses to the rescue
    MTV
    14 of 20
  • why aye chef
    MTV
    15 of 20
  • mirror mirror on the wall, who's the most decent geordie of all?
    MTV
    16 of 20
  • it's back #HOWAY
    MTV
    17 of 20
  • one is the loneliest number
    MTV
    18 of 20
  • #SCRAN
    MTV
    19 of 20
  • in there like swimwear
    MTV
    20 of 20

Latest News

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Why She C*ck Blocked Gaz Beadle From Elettra Lamborghini - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Reveals He And Marnie Simpson Are 'In The Best Place They've Ever Been' After Their Rome Trip - EXCLUSIVE

Demi Lovato Talks Being A Role Model And Having The Best Fans In The World

Marnie Simpson's Word Of Warning To Chloe Ferry: She Needs To Stop The Surgery Now

Charlotte Crosby's Incredible Transformation Over The Years

10 Things Anyone With An Ex Who Isn’t An Ex Will Understand

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Says It's Her Turn To Be The Pretty One After Marnie Simpson Applauds Her Weight-Loss

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa React To Las Vegas Shooting

Kem Cetinay And Chris Hughes Perform Live At Ministry Of Sound And Confirm Their Record Deal

Chris & Kem Top The iTunes Chart With Debut Single 'Little Bit Leave It'

Love Island’s Alex Bowen Expects THIS ‘Crazy’ Thing To Happen At Vicky Pattison’s Wedding

Love Island's Chris Hughes SLATES Katie Price Over Those 'Threatening' Voice Notes - EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Just Tattoo Of Us&#039; Charlotte Crosby comments on Charlotte Dawson and Katie Salmon&#039;s row

Charlotte Crosby Says Charlotte Dawson And Katie Salmon's Argument On Just Tattoo Of Us Was One Of 'The Biggest They've Ever Had On The Show' - EXCLUSIVE

Lady Gaga Crowned The First Honorary Miss Gay America

Miley Cyrus Kicks Off Miley Week on Jimmy Fallon With Powerful Performances

HAIM Throw A Barn Dance In 'Little of Your Love' Video

Single AF start date is CONFIRMED

Single AF Start Date Confirmed: Do Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Find Love In The Paris Chateau?

Stormzy Teases Second Album On New Freestyle '4AM In London'

Zoella, Caspar Lee And More YouTube Faves Chat HelloWorld In This Exclusive 360° Campervan Interview

13 Of The Worst People Present In Every Uni Seminar Group

Jesy Nelson Takes To Insta To Introduce New Boyf To The World

More From Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Why She C*ck Blocked Gaz Beadle From Elettra Lamborghini - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Reveals He And Marnie Simpson Are 'In The Best Place They've Ever Been' After Their Rome Trip - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore 1506 | Confession Cam: Nathan And Chloe Talk About Their Awks Rome Fight

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore 1506 | Confession Cam: Marnie And Aaron Are In A Good Place As They Continue Dating

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Geordie Shore

The Geordie Lasses’ Incredible Transformations | MTV Celeb

Sophie Kasaei And Chloe Ferry Display Incredible Weight-loss As Geordie Shore Gets Back To Filming

Charlotte Crosby Goes To The Dark Side With This Drastic Hair Transformation

Sophie Kasaei On Those Reports Charlotte Crosby Is Set To Enter I’m A Celeb

This Is Why Sophie Kasaei Doesn’t Think Scotty T Should Get Engaged Yet

Vicky Pattison Is A Literal Goddess On ‘BAE-cation’ With John Noble

Sophie Kasaei Reveals Why She Still Won’t Be Seen Wearing A Bikini

Trending Articles

Sophie Kasaei And Chloe Ferry Display Incredible Weight-loss As Geordie Shore Gets Back To Filming

Charlotte Crosby Finally Comes Clean About Stephen Bear Engagement Rumours After Being Spotted With A Ring

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Welcome Baby Boy As They Reveal His Unique Name

Style

Every Single Time Chloe Ferry Proved She Was Queen Of The Crop Top

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Dawson Breaks Down As She Sees Her Sentimental New Tattoo For The First Time

Charlotte Crosby Goes To The Dark Side With This Drastic Hair Transformation

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Says It's Her Turn To Be The Pretty One After Marnie Simpson Applauds Her Weight-Loss

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Have An Awks Confrontation As He Rates Their Norty Rome Neck On To Her Face

Charlotte Crosby's Incredible Transformation Over The Years

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Just Tattoo Of Us&#039; Charlotte Crosby comments on Charlotte Dawson and Katie Salmon&#039;s row

Charlotte Crosby Says Charlotte Dawson And Katie Salmon's Argument On Just Tattoo Of Us Was One Of 'The Biggest They've Ever Had On The Show' - EXCLUSIVE