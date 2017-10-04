Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Why She C*ck Blocked Gaz Beadle From Elettra Lamborghini - EXCLUSIVE

Last night's episode of Geordie Shore turned akka quicker than you can say 'radge packet' as Chloe Ferry and Nathan Henry had arguably their most intense kick off ever, triggered by Nathan confronting Chloe about her trying to c*ck block Gaz Beadle from Elettra Lamborghini.

Returning to the Toon, Nathan and Chloe are still in an awkward spot, with the pair both admitting that it might take a little while to sort things out.

WATCH NATHAN AND CHLOE TALK ABOUT THEIR AKKA ARGUMENT IN THIS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO:

Speaking in an exclusive Confession Cam, Chloe told MTV: "I've just got back from Rome and I am really upset about mine and Nathan's fight because me and Nathan come in the house together and we've always been really close, and I know that he sees us like a sister but sometimes the way he speaks to us isn't right and it does upset us."

Chloe is still reet upset about arguing with Nathan / MTV

Chloe and Nathan had a serious kick off in last night's episode / MTV

On the subject of *that* c*ck blocking incident, Chloe explained: "Then, when I was just trying to go in-between Elettra and Gary, it was just a joke, it was all banter, but I just feel like it's always me that he's kicking off with and he sometimes forgets that he's a boy and you can't speak to us like that 'cause it does upset us (sic)."

Chloe tried her hardest to c*ck block Gaz / MTV

Nathan, meanwhile, had his own thoughts about Chloe's game playing, telling MTV that he believes she did it to 'f**k with Gary."

He said: "In the process, not only did she end up winding Gary up, she ended up winding a lot of people up but no-one had the balls to say anything to Chloe and I feel like, me being 'the closest' to her, it was my place to do something. But I don't understand why you are c*ck blocking Gary, and yes it started as a game but it is annoying.

"We kinda went head-to-head and it was just like an explosive argument."

Things got seriously awks between Chloe and Nathan / MTV

Despite things being awks between the BFFs, Nathan admitted that he does believe they'll eventually sort things out, saying: "I do know in the long run me and Chloe will make friends, because I do wanna get that bond back, but right now the bond isn't there and if me and Chloe do wanna be friends, that's something we both need to work on, not one more than the other, it needs to come from both sides."

Nathan reckons he will eventually sort things out with Chloe / MTV

Chloe is also hoping her and Nathan can get back to being super close, admitting: "Hopefully like we do sort it out and stuff 'cause I don't wanna be arguing with one of me best friends, it's not right 'cause it is obviously upsetting. I don't wanna argue with him but he needs to just watch his mouth sometimes cause it's not nice the things he says (sic)."

Fingers crossed these two can work things out ASAP.

Don't miss more dramz as Geordie Shore continues, Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV! And catch up with all the best bits from last night's episode here: