Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Says She Is ‘Happy’ Abbie Holborn Was Chosen Over Sarah Goodhart So She Can Focus On Marty McKenna – exclusive

Caroline Fergusson
Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 08:00

Last night’s Geordie Shore saw newbie Abbie Holborn be chosen as the only and final worker to be accepted into the family and the rest of the gang were well chuffed.

Perhaps the most pleased was Chloe Ferry as she not only said hello to Abbie but bye to Marty McKenna’s ex Sarah Goodhart.

Speaing about how excited she was that Abbie was joining the fam, Chloe exclusively told MTV in a Confession Cam: “I feel like Anna definitely made the right decision because Abbie didn’t get in many fights did she? I’m not going to lie, I’m gutted…actually no, I’m not gutted, that’s a lie, I’m just going to tell the truth. I’m happy that Sarah hasn’t come back because I feel like it will cause an issue between me and Marty.”

And Chloe's BFF Marnie Simpson agreed: “I think she is a very sweet girl and she has already come out of her shell. And I’m a fan of Sarah but obviously Chloe is my best friend so if it was going to make her time hard then it would have made my time hard too."

Nathan Henry was also really happy that Abbie had been chosen to join them in the house, saying: “We have a new girl, Abbie! We’re all buzzing she walked through the door because she is the perfect fit for the house. She’s a very neutral character, she’s had no beef apart from Scott and I can't wait to see her grow into this house.”

Sophie Kasaei also gave her opinion on why she thought Abbie was the best choice: “Abbie is going to have a really good time being in this. I think Sarah – I’ve really enjoyed her company, I think she’s a lovely girl but she got upset in here, which probably affected her time. And Zahida Allen caused a lot of drama, a lot of arguments which sometimes isn’t really that good to live with in the Geordie Shore house, maybe in other houses but not this one." 

"So I think all in all Anna has made an amazing decision. And I’m really happy to see Abbie in this house and I’m really excited to see her grow into a Geordie Shore girl.”

But what about Abbie? Was she as buzzing as the rest of them? Er, yes: “I’m so happy to now be part of the Geordie Shore family. I was still a bit nervous walking through the door for the first time because I didn’t know what their reaction would be that it was me that was staying. But they were all so happy, they were buzzing to see us and it was such a nice warm welcome.”

