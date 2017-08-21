Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Talks Abbie Holborn Joining The Family: 'She's My Wing Woman!' - EXCLUSIVE

She fought off competition from seven people to become the newest member of the proper mint Geordie Shore squad, and now Abbie Holborn is ready to take on the challenge of her first FULL series as a full-fledged radge-packet.

And it seems her fellow Geordies are welcoming her into the family with open arms, with worldie Chloe Ferry even revealing that Abbie is now her wing woman.

Speaking about how Abbie is settling into the house, Chloe exclusively told MTV: "Me and her are both kinda the same age and we're both silly and both young and we both like to go on the pull, so I've got like kinda a wing woman (sic)."

Something tells us these two will be REET trouble on a mortal night out!

Don't miss Chloe, Abbie and the rest of our radgies in brand new Geordie Shore, starting Tuesday 29th August at 10pm - only on MTV! And watch ALL of our exclusive Geordie videos below:

Geordie Shore 14 | Sexiest Selfies EVER Of The New Lads And Lasses

  • Phwoar! Abbie is #hotstuff
    Instagram/@abbieholborn
    1 of 24
  • Pua worldie!
    Instagram/@abbieholborn
    2 of 24
  • Work it guurl!
    Instagram/@abbieholborn
    3 of 24
  • Billy the gym lad!
    Instagram/@billyphillips10
    4 of 24
  • Everyday is gym day...
    Instagram/@billyphillips10
    5 of 24
  • Billy has the girls swooning all over the shop!
    Instagram/@billyphillips10
    6 of 24
  • Chelsea totally slayin'
    Instagram/@chelseabarber_x
    7 of 24
  • #cheeky
    Instagram/@chelseabarber_x
    8 of 24
  • Looking like a princess!
    Instagram/@chelseabarber_x
    9 of 24
  • Is Elettra naughty or nice?
    Instagram/@elettramiuralamborghini
    10 of 24
  • Definitely naughty!
    Instagram/@elettramiuralamborghini
    11 of 24
  • #rackcity
    Instagram/@elettramiuralamborghini
    12 of 24
  • Hot stuff eve!
    Instagram/@eveshannonx
    13 of 24
  • #smoking
    Instagram/@eveshannonx
    14 of 24
  • easy on the eyes, eve
    Instagram/@eveshannonx
    15 of 24
  • Sam means business!
    Instagram/@sambentham2
    16 of 24
  • body on point!
    Instagram/@sambentham2
    17 of 24
  • looking fly!
    Instagram/@sambentham2
    18 of 24
  • #eyecandy
    Instagram/@sarahgoodhart
    19 of 24
  • pretty in pink!
    Instagram/@sarahgoodhart
    20 of 24
  • oooft! #yikes
    Instagram/@sarahgoodhart
    21 of 24
  • Sumptious Zahida!
    Instagram/@xzahida
    22 of 24
  • oooh... saucy!
    Instagram/@xzahida
    23 of 24
  • Pout game strong.
    Instagram/@xzahida
    24 of 24

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Gets Emosh As She Gives Birth To Her And Dylan Siggers' Daughter Dulcie-Mae