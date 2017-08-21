Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Talks Abbie Holborn Joining The Family: 'She's My Wing Woman!' - EXCLUSIVE
Don't miss brand new Geordie Shore, starting Tuesday 29th August at 10pm - only on MTV!
She fought off competition from seven people to become the newest member of the proper mint Geordie Shore squad, and now Abbie Holborn is ready to take on the challenge of her first FULL series as a full-fledged radge-packet.
OI OI!
And it seems her fellow Geordies are welcoming her into the family with open arms, with worldie Chloe Ferry even revealing that Abbie is now her wing woman.
WATCH CHLOE TALK ABOUT ABBIE JOINING THE GEORDIE FAMILY IN THIS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO:
Speaking about how Abbie is settling into the house, Chloe exclusively told MTV: "Me and her are both kinda the same age and we're both silly and both young and we both like to go on the pull, so I've got like kinda a wing woman (sic)."
Something tells us these two will be REET trouble on a mortal night out!
Don't miss Chloe, Abbie and the rest of our radgies in brand new Geordie Shore, starting Tuesday 29th August at 10pm - only on MTV! And watch ALL of our exclusive Geordie videos below:
