Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Talks Abbie Holborn Joining The Family: 'She's My Wing Woman!' - EXCLUSIVE

She fought off competition from seven people to become the newest member of the proper mint Geordie Shore squad, and now Abbie Holborn is ready to take on the challenge of her first FULL series as a full-fledged radge-packet.

OI OI!

And it seems her fellow Geordies are welcoming her into the family with open arms, with worldie Chloe Ferry even revealing that Abbie is now her wing woman.

Speaking about how Abbie is settling into the house, Chloe exclusively told MTV: "Me and her are both kinda the same age and we're both silly and both young and we both like to go on the pull, so I've got like kinda a wing woman (sic)."

Something tells us these two will be REET trouble on a mortal night out!

