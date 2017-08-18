Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore’s Gaz Beadle And Scotty T Reveal Their Biggest Fashion Faux Pas Were Those ‘F*cking V-Neck Tops’ - EXCLUSIVE

Sophia Moir
Friday, August 18, 2017 - 14:01

These days, Geordie Shore lads Gary ‘Gaz’ Beadle and Scott ’Scotty T’ Timlin are some of the best-dressed blokes in Newcastle with a fashion range under their (low-slung) belts.

But rewind to the start of their Geordie Shore journey and their collective style was not as mint…

Reflecting on their biggest fashion faux pas to promote the new series of the hit MTV show (launching later this month - HOWAY), Gaz and Scott both revealed that their biggest rookie style error was wearing those ‘f*cking V-neck tops.’

WATCH Gaz and Scott reflect on their biggest fashion faux pas on the show ever in our exclusive videos below:

MTV

Gaz told MTV.co.uk exclusively: “My biggest fashion mistake is probably when I started Geordie Shore. Now it’s a fashion mistake but then it was trendy… those low scoop tops, they were in at the time.”

Scott agreed, telling us: “My biggest fashion mistake is probably the period when everyone was wearing those f*cking V-neck tops. They were f*cking ill.”

Oh, lads… You live and learn, don’t ye?!

