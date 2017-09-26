Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Hints He Necked On With Abbie Holborn Because She C*ck Blocked Him With Elettra Lamborghini - EXCLUSIVE

Rachel Pilcher
Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 23:00

If tonight's episode of Geordie Shore proved one thing, it's that our lads and lasses love nothing more than a good ol' game - and we're not talking about a few rounds of Monopoly.

Instead, our radgies - Gaz Beadle, Chloe Ferry and Abbie Holborn in particular - created their new game based around the age-old activity of c*ck blocking, with Chloe and Abbie pulling out all of the stops in the hopes of stopping Gaz necking on with Elettra Lamborghini, who returned to join the squad while they're in Rome.

While the lasses' plan had *some* rate of success, Gaz then decided to flip things on their head and play a proper radge game of his own, taking his eyes off Elettra and cracking on with Abbie instead.

WATCH GAZ TALK ABOUT CRACKING ON WITH ABBIE AFTER GRAFTING ELETTRA IN THIS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO:

OI OI, GAZ! Looks like even Rome isn't safe from this Buck Squad lad, eh?

Speaking in an exclusive Confession Cam for MTV, Gaz revealed he knew something was up during the family's game night, explaining: "Right, so I have just got back from Rome which was absolutely amazing. Yeah, and Elettra turned up. You're obviously gonna try and pull Elettra, and then Chloe decided that she wanted to pull Elettra which I knew was b*llocks. 

"Abbie teamed up with Chloe and tried to c*ck block me. Tried to make me not pull her."

He went on to explain why he then decided to flip things around, saying: "But because Chloe and Abbie were playing games with me, I decided to play games with them and decided to crack on with Abbie."

Gaz added: "So, I necked on with Abbie so let's see what happens now and what comes of it."

HOWAY!

Abbie, meanwhile, admitted that there's 'no hard feelings' between her and her fellow radgie, telling MTV: "Gary got with me and Elettra. To be honest, I'm not that bothered, it was just a bit of fun and the reason probably why I kissed him was because we were trying to c*ck block Gary from Elettra so there's no hard feelings, it was all just a bit of fun. When in Rome!"

Sophie Kasaei also explained why the girls decided to start 'Operation C*ck Block Gary' in the first place, hinting that they wanted to teach him a lesson: "(…) In the past, Gary thinks he does get away with murder when it comes to girls, he messes girls around and he's always been the one to be the player or like pull girls not even remember their names…"

Your move, Gaz.

Watch our radgies get up to even more mortal antics in brand new Geordie Shore, Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV! And catch up with all the best bits from tonight's episode below:

