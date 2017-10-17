Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Reckons Aaron Chalmers Is Marnie Simpson's Rebound Boyfriend: 'He's Her Comfort Blanket' - EXCLUSIVE

Sob! We hate to be the bearers of pure rubbish news, but the time has come to wave goodbye to our Geordie Shore radge-packets as they leave the most mint house in The Toon after another belta of a series, filled with kick offs, neck ons and some serious questions about what's going to happen next for Marnie Simpson and Aaron Chalmers.

Yep, Maaron have had their fair share of ups and downs this series, with the two tashin' on and having a bit of fun as proper single pringles, with a few akka fights and emotional heart-to-hearts along the way.

But while we already know that they've both now moved into brand new relationships - Marnie with her Single AF co-star Casey Johnson and Aaron with Talia Oatway -, fellow Geordie squad member Gaz Beadle has given his take on the REAL logistics of Maaron's relationship, hinting that Aaron could be Marnie's rebound boyfriend.

WATCH GAZ GIVE HIS TAKE ON MARNIE AND AARON'S RELATIONSHIP IN THIS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO:

In tonight's episode, we saw Aaron getting into a pure raging row with Marnie as they discussed what's happened between them in the past, with OG lad Gaz later showing his support for Aaron by sharing his theory that Marnie always reignites the Maaron flame when she splits up with a boyfriend outside of the house.

Speaking in an exclusive Confession Cam for MTV, Gaz explained his thoughts a little more, saying: "Marnie's like, 'Do you think I could ever actually fall in love with Aaron if I haven't already', which is a good question.

MTV

"I'm not sure if Marnie is just kind of going boyfriend, she splits up with her boyfriend (then) gets with Aaron, gets another boyfriend, splits up with that boyfriend (then) gets with Aaron. I don't know if Aaron's kind of Marnie's comfort blanket, which is a bit disappointing 'cause they are really good together, I love them together when they're happy (sic).

"Aaron's quite clearly said if he doesn't see her outside the house then he's not gonna get with her the next time round, which I think is a good thing 'cause they're kind of going nowhere (sic)."

Gaz hasn't referenced which boyfriends he's talking about, but could it be Lewis Bloor or Ricky Rayment?

MTV

That's not to say he's not hopeful about Maaron's future together though, adding: "Hopefully they'll see each other when they leave and hopefully they can come back next time and really give it a go. I think it's in Marnie's hands - I think Aaron would, I just don't think Marnie feels the same and I've always said it, she says she doesn't trust him, she says this and she says that, but give it a go Marns."

Aaron himself is also feeling reet optimistic about what the ghosts of Maaron's future might have in store for him, telling MTV: "(We're) gonna leave here, hopefully continue, go on a few dates and give it a go. Maybe not next week, maybe not next month, but in the time between this series and next, we are gonna try and give it a go.

MTV

"If it doesn't work, then we can finally put me and Marnie to bed - but we will always be very, very close mates."

MTV

Sophie Kasaei, however, reckons her cousin needs to stay out of the dating game for a while, explaining: "(Marnie's) just came out of a massive relationship that wasn't the best and I don't think she's ready to jump straight into one. For advice I would give me cousin would be, she needs to be single, let her hair down, go and have fun and she's got her whole life to be in a relationship (sic). I don't think that now is the time."

We can always rely on our lass Sophie for a bit of advice, eh?

See what Marnie, Aaron and the rest of our radgies get up to when Geordie Shore returns! And watch all the best bits from tonight's finale below: