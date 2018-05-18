Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Admits It ‘Feels Like She Never Left’ The House As She Returns For The New Series – EXCLUSIVE

Why aye! In case you haven’t heard (where have youse been, pet?), our radgies are back to take the Toon by storm in the brand new series of Geordie Shore, and as well as Anna appointing Scotty T as her mint new assistant, the series will see our worldie Holly Hagan return as a part-time worker.

KEEMON!

Sitting down for a reet good heart-to-heart with her fellow OG lass and our resident Sh*gony Aunt Sophie Kasaei, Holly revealed how it really feels to be back in the Toon house.

Watch Holly open up about her Geordie return to Sophie in this exclusive video:

Asked by Sophie how it feels to be back in these four Geordie walls, Holly exclusively explains: “It’s crazy because obviously, I know I came back in Australia but it wasn’t this house.

“This house has so many memories, it just feels like I never really left to be honest. The last time I was in this house was series 12, and this is series 18. It’s a long time, three years.”

MTV

We are proper buzzin’ to have you back, lass.

Speaking about what’s changed since she was last in the house, Holly points to the sh*g pad décor: “These f*cking weird things that keep springing out on the wall.”

Moving onto matters of the heart, Holly and Nathan both spoke about relationships, with the lass – who has experience of trying to have a romance within the Geordie family after trying to have a relationship with Kyle Christie – explaining what’s it like to be in the house and have a boyfriend on the outside.

She says: “It’s actually easier to have somebody outside of the house, but there has got to be that huge element of trust on both sides because if that isn’t there, then it’s never gonna work. Like, would you like to have someone come into a house where you think there could be sh*gging people? No.”

This is going to be a pure belta of a series!

