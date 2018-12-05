Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Explains How Things In The House Have Changed Since She Was Last With The Family – Exclusive

Last night’s episode of Geordie Shore saw OG lass Holly Hagan FINALLY back in her big return, with the radgies pure buzzin’ as she walked through the infamous Toon doors ready to take them to Newcastle Pride.

With her fellow OG Sophie Kasaei seriously excited to have her BFF back, Holly has revealed just how different things are since she was last in the Geordie house.

Watch Holly talk about her big return to the Toon in this exclusive video:

Opening up about her Toon return in an exclusive Confession Cam for MTV, Holly explains how weird it is to be back: “So it is my first day back in the house and it is mental.

“I didn’t realise that I hadn’t actually been here for about three years like look at the place, it is totally different to when I was here but I’m so glad to see everyone especially Nathan (Henry) and Sophie because I know it can be hard in this house without me.”

She adds that new lass Faith Mullen “seems very confident,” before also admitting that the house now is “a nicer house to live in” than the house from her OG days.

Sharing her reaction to having her “sister” back with the family, Sophie explains that she’s “over the moon” to be with her day one: “I finally feel like I’ve got me sister back and also, you’ve got to remember in this house is where me and Holly first ever started so having her back in feels like the originals are back together apart from a few other ones.”

Welcome back, Holly!

Geordie Shore continues Tuesdays at 10pm on MTV UK! And catch up on all the dramz from last night's episode here: