Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Admits Aaron Chalmers Has 'Learnt Some New Bedroom Moves' As She Talks About Their Sh*g Pad Session - EXCLUSIVE

Rachel Pilcher
Tuesday, September 19, 2017 - 23:00

OI OI! Tonight's episode of Geordie Shore was nothing short of reet proper mint, with our radgies travelling to Birmingham to watch Aaron Chalmers WIN his big MMA fight, before later FINALLY welcoming him back to the most mortal house in the Toon.

One worldie who was particularly buzzin' to have Aaron back was Marnie Simpson, who shared a sh*g pad buck with the winning lad after his belta of a homecoming party and has admitted that the champ has clearly been 'learning some new moves'.

OI OI, LAD!

WATCH MARNIE TALK AARON'S NEW MOVES IN THIS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO:

Speaking in an exclusive Confession Cam for MTV, Marnie spoke about her sh*g pad session with Aaron after the squad's seriously crackers night out: "We all got in the hot tub, there was so much going on, people were getting showers and then I obviously went to the sh*g pad - and yes, I did have sex.

"Aaron's learnt some new moves - I think it must be all of the MMA training, it's just done something to him. He's much more muscly and I just enjoyed feeling the weight of him on top of us."

She added that she's proper thrilled to have Aaron back with the family, admitting: "I really enjoyed having Aaron back, it was what I've been waiting for, it's been very boring without him. 

"It was so much fun, everyone got so drunk, it was like everyone just let their hair down and just didn't really like care, it was like old times, I think it was because we had Gary and Aaron back and it was just - we felt very comfortable, it was very easy-going."

Marnie also explained that everyone is 'just so happy' for Aaron after he walked away from the arena as a victorious man, saying: "We just couldn't believe it, we all had faith, we were all dead confident and it all worked out for the best."

Aaron, meanwhile, described his first night out on the Toon after the fight as a 'f**king sick night', explaining: "Literally couldn't ask for a better night, everyone was in high spirits, everyone got p*ssed, food fight, hot tub.

"And to top the night off, me and Marnie in the sh*g pad having sex, so doesn't really get much better than that."

Congratulations again, Aaron - we are proper proud of you!

The Geordie Shore family continue to get radge in brand new episodes, Tuesdays at 10pm on MTV! And watch all the best bits from tonight's episode below:

Geordie Shore 15 l Ep #4 Proper Mint Spoiler Pics

  • Don’t worry pet, Scotty will look after ye #feels
    1 of 21
  • Buzzin'!
    2 of 21
  • G’wan, Aaron lad
    3 of 21
  • Boooooo!
    4 of 21
  • It’s proper kickin’ off now. Keemon lad!
    5 of 21
  • Ye alreet abbie lass?
    6 of 21
  • Sound seat there, Aaron pal
    7 of 21
  • #HOWAAAAAY
    8 of 21
  • Sorted alreedy, Marns #whyaye
    9 of 21
  • When ye sweet-talk security into letting ye stay in the club... #struggs
    10 of 21
  • Why the long face, lass?
    11 of 21
  • Hangovers are SUCH a drag ya knah
    12 of 21
  • Scran is SERVED
    13 of 21
  • Oi oi... in there like swimwear
    14 of 21
  • Aye, our lass has been doin’ her squats
    15 of 21
  • Mortal
    16 of 21
  • Waaaay, crack on like
    17 of 21
  • Why aye, lasses!
    18 of 21
  • Self love is important, reet?
    19 of 21
  • Back in there, keeemon!
    20 of 21
  • Keep it clean, youse...
    21 of 21

